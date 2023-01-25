Former Browns TE Ben Watson Details bad Pre-Draft Interview he had With Team

Former Cleveland Browns tight end Benjamin Watson has a story on a bad interview setting the team set him up with.

Former Cleveland Browns tight end Benjamin Watson detailed an awkward interview the Browns once gave him. Watson shared that the team asked him if he smoked marijuana, then they essentially did not believe him and attempted to feel his pulse while repeating the question.

This happened before the New England Patriots drafted Watson in 2004. Watson eventually went on to sign with the Browns as a free agent in 2010, where he said he loved his time in Cleveland.

Watson had his second-best season out of his 15 years as a pro with Cleveland in 2010 when he caught 68 passes for 763 yards.

This certainly isn't a good look on the Browns team that was led by Butch Davis in 2004, nearly 20 years ago. The league was much tougher on the use of marijuana during that time, perhaps that is part of the issue.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

No, the Browns Shouldn't Trade Nick Chubb

Myles Garrett a key Factor in Hire of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive... Coordinator

Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to... Happen

Defensive Free Agent Signing That Would Fill a Massive Hole for the Browns

Initial Reactions to Hiring of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator

Kareem Hunt Has Likely Played His Final Game for Cleveland

3 Browns Takeaways from the Wildcard Round

Cleveland Browns Hire Jim Schwartz to run Defense, Beats out Multiple for job

Browns Place Three on AP All-Pro Teams

Another Potential Veteran Receiver for Browns to Consider?

Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio Make NFLPA All-Pro Team

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Argues With Passenger as he is Booted off Plane

What are the Needs on the Browns Defense?

Deshaun Watson has Some Legal Issues to Deal With as Browns Season Comes to... an End

Cleveland Browns Finish at an Interesting Spot in These Power Rankings

Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help

Cleveland Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Named to Pro Football Journal's All-Rookie Team

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis Remains in Critical Condition After Rescue

Browns Sign 10 to Futures/Reserves Contracts

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents

Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the... Season

Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida