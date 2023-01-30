NFL Team Cap Space Number Makes Significant Jump for 2023 Season

Expect the NFL cap space to jump for the next league year, according to a report.

The NFL has informed teams of a substantial cap space increase for the 2023 league year. The cap is expected to go to $224.8 million per team, according to a report. That is a jump up from $208.2 million in 2022.

In 2021 the cap number was adjusted to make up for losses from COVID-19 at $182.5 million. Since then, the cap has exploded by more than $40 million. This comes as good news for the Browns who have plenty of extensions ready to kick in.

Cleveland currently doesn't have the cap space to be active, but they will make moves to be able to. There is a good chance that they cut John Johnson III to recoup some cap, and expect some contract restructures to take action as well.

As television deals get bigger and bigger in the future, and the NFL continues to dominate ratings, expect the cap only to go up. This will mean bigger deals for players, starting at the quarterback position.

