Bruce Arians: 'Mike Really Owned' Lattimore in Week 8

The Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore rivalry is always a hot topic whenever Buccaneers-Saints comes up and last week's bout didn't disappoint.

On paper, it looks like Lattimore contained Evans outside of a 41-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, but Bruce Arians knows that isn't the case.

“Mike was open a bunch,” Arians said on Buccaneers.com's most recent episode of Bucs Total Access with Bruce Arians. “I think, sometimes -Chris [Godwin] was having such a big game- as a quarterback, you get a little enamored and you stay away from a guy. Mike really owned him [Lattimore] in this game.

"And it was a shame, because we were wide-open for a touchdown and he [Evans] got grabbed -again [for] a no-call- that knocked him off just a bit. That would've been another big 50-yard touchdown."

It's not uncommon for coaches to say things in public in an attempt to boost their confidence. That's not the case with Arians and Evans, however, as the tape agrees with Arians' statement.

Evans is in the No. 3 inside slot receiver (trips side) on this play with Lattimore lined up across. Evans beats Lattimore at the top of his route as he breaks his route off inside. It does look like there's a little bit of a push off from Evans, but not enough to warrant a flag:

Lattimore may has not even have been on the field for this play. Evans, at the bottom of the screen pushes him downfield and sets him aside, here:

Here's the play Arians referred to in terms of Evans getting knocked off his route. Personally, I think Evans has Lattimore beat, Tom Brady just misses him. Either way, this play should have ended in a touchdown, regardless of surrounding circumstances:

All three of these plays took place in the first quarter in what was a dominant performance from Evans. It was essentially a wire-to-wire victory, even if the stat sheet doesn't back it up.

It's wild how a guy Evans' size (top of the screen) can drop his hips/cut off his route. He does that here and is able to win this rep against Lattimore:

Evans (bottom of the screen) beats Lattimore off the line of scrimmage and creates a good amount of separation, here:

And then there's the touchdown, which is a display of good route running from Evans, who's at the bottom of the screen. He beats Lattimore with the double move and Brady hits him perfectly in stride:

Brady admitted after the game that Evans was open on the second interception that ended up sealing the win for the Saints, and he was correct. Evans (top of the screen) beats Lattimore on the underneath crosser to get open, here:

To be fair, Evans (top of the screen) didn't win every rep. Lattimore has him well-covered on Brady's first interception:

And honestly, there were really just two or three other reps that one could declare a solid victory for Lattimore. All other snaps were either a different defender or a play that didn't pit Evans and Lattimore together in a manner that had an effect on the play.

Don't let the box score fool you: Evans had a very, very good day on Sunday. But as we all know, great individual performances don't always win football games.

At the end of the day, I think we can all agree that we can't wait for Round 2 between these guys in December.

