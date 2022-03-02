Bill Belichick has a long history of success when it comes to drafting defensive linemen. Some of his hits date back to 2003 and 2004 when he drafted Ty Warren and Vince Wilfork. He also hit on Trey Flowers in 2015, and of course more recently, Christian Barmore.

The Patriot's defensive line currently consists of Lawrence Guy, Davon Gaudchaux, Christian Barmore, and Bryon Cowart.

Some of New England's best defenses over the years started with a strong defensive line. Last season the Patriot's defense got run over and sometimes bullied.

So could Devonte Wyatt be on the Patriot's radar?

Name: Devonte Wyatt

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Georgia (Four-Star Recruit)

Age: 23

Size: 6’-2” 307 lbs

2018 stats: 8 games; 19 tackles (8 solo); 1.5 sacks, 1 pass defended

2019 stats: 12 games; 30 tackles (11 solo); 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

2020 stats: 9 games; 25 tackles (12 solo); 1 pass defended

2021 stats: 13 games; 39 tackles (18 solo); 2.5 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery. Earned 2021 first-team All-SEC honors.

Expected round: Mid-Late 1st

Passing Game: The first thing that stands out when looking at Devonte Wyatt is that he is a very good athlete in the middle of an all-time great Georgia defense. Standing at 6'2" 307lbs, he displays truly incredible burst and quickness for a man his size. One of his strengths, of course, is his athleticism, which was on display when Georgia used him as a QB spy. His movement skills and lateral agility allow him to track down quarterback's escaping the pocket. His stop and go and change of direction really flash in these situations. He has very good short-area quickness and foot quickness. His short-area quickness and movement skills allow him to be effective in the twist and stunt game. His hip bend on the edge really helps him in this department. Wyatt has very good closing speed and burst and can take down the quarterback in a hurry. Another positive trait of Wyatt's game is his versatility. He can play all the interior positions and not miss a beat. He has good awareness and will get his hands up to knock down passes when he can't reach the quarterback. He wins in multiple ways when pass-rushing, which can include a bull rush or push and pull technique. Sometimes it’s just a simple swim move or slapping the lineman's hands away.

Run Game: Wyatt really shines in this facet as well. Wyatt has the lateral agility and movement skills to traverse through gaps to take down ball carriers. He constantly makes plays outside of the tackle box and even makes tackles on the perimeter. His closing speed is very good on stretch run plays. He will stack a lineman, look to the left or right, and locate the ball carrier to make tackles. Wyatt's short-area quickness shows up when he explodes through gaps on reach blocks and gets skinny to take down ball carriers. Wyatt displays a strong anchor and base when he is combo blocked. He doesn’t get pushed back in those situations. He plays through contact very well and will make tackles even when linemen are blocking him. He gets his hands inside to the chest plate consistently and will use his long arms to keep blockers away from his frame. He flashed the ability to push linemen into the intended run gap and into the running back.

After the Patriots allowed their opponents running backs to run all over them last season, Wyatt would be an excellent addition to add toughness and stop the run.

Bottom line: Wyatt has the athletic ability that defensive line coaches look for especially in the interior. Wyatt's movement skills present not only a high ceiling but a high floor as a prospect. His production improved drastically over his senior season. He is a 1st round caliber talent who immediately upgrades the interior of any NFL team.