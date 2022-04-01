Skip to main content

Local Prospect Spotlight: Travis Levy, RB, Boston College

Travis Levy says he takes traits from James White, Nyheim Hines, and J.D. McKissic

Travis Levy, the exciting running back from BC sat down with Patriot Maven's very own Kevin Tame Jr for this exclusive Zoom Interview, which can be viewed in the above video.

Name: Travis Levy

Position: Running Back

School: Boston College

Size: 5’-11" 202lbs

Player Comp: James White

Levy played well for the BC Eagles in 2021. As outlined by bceagles.com, Levy was elected team captain by his teammates. He appeared in all 12 games, including four starts at running back, totaling 184 yards and four touchdowns. He also had success catching passes out of the backfield. As a senior, he caught 16 passes for 148 yards. His best season in terms of receptions out of the backfield came in 2020. He finished that season with 35 catches for 285 yards. He was also a valuable member of the Eagle's special teams unit, returning punts, and kicks, including a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown against UMass.

According to Levy, he does not really model his game after a specific player, but he does have some traits from three specific NFL running backs.

"I kind of feel like I'm my own player in a certain way, Levy said. "I take traits from Nyheim Hines, I take traits from James White, and I take traits from J.D. Mckissic."

The NFL Draft kicks off on April 28th. 

