Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Roger McCreary is a Playmaker With Ridiculous Ball Skills

It seems more than likely that at some point in this draft, the Patriots will draft a cornerback. Earlier this month I talked about Kaiir Elam offering playmaking skills, physicality, as well as the ideal height, weight, and speed the Patriots look for.

Well, what if I told you New England could draft a No. 1 cornerback with first round value with their second-round pick?

Let's take a look:

Name: Roger McCreary

Position: Cornerback

School: Auburn

Age: 22

Size: 5’-11” 191 lbs

40 time: 4.50

20-yard shuttle: 4.29

3 cone: 6.96

Vertical: 31 1/2

Broad Jump: 09' 08"

Bench Press: 19

Expected Round: 2nd

Pass Game: Primarily lined up on the perimeter, McCreary is a patient CB who does not open his hips until it is necessary. He does not bite on releases, head fakes, or shoulder fakes. In fact, he mirrors receivers throughout the route. His fluid hips allow him to flip and run without losing stride. He has a smooth and quick backpedal especially when he is in off-man coverage. He is able to stay low in his backpedal with good technique having the knees and shoulders aligned. He has very good speed, burst, and acceleration and he consistently sticks to the hips of his receivers. McCreary loves to use the sideline to his advantage. He will play inside shade, allow the free release towards the sideline, and then progressively restrict the space the WR must work with forcing his man to go out of bounds without getting called for a penalty. He is rarely ever in a bad position, but if he is, McCreary has very good recovery speed to make up for it. He also displays good route/play recognition. In the Ole Miss game from this past season, McCreary was lined up against the inside man while Ole Miss was in a bunch formation. McCreary was able to press and disrupt the WR’s timing, leading the WR close to the sideline. Once he saw the WR go out of bounds, he came off his man (because now the receiver is ineligible to touch the ball) and used his closing burst to make a tackle for no gain. He has good overall instincts, as well as the hip flexibility to break when the receiver breaks.

McCreary does need to improve his play strength, as bigger wideouts can push off him at the top of their stems, creating extra separation for them to work with. His questionable play strength displays itself when he has a tough time bringing down bigger receivers as well. That being said, he is not a bad tackler, he is just inconsistent in that department. One thing he loves to do is get a hand slightly on the receivers’ hip to wrap himself around for a pass breakup. He will play through a receiver's hands to break up passes as well. McCreary is also a playmaker with the ball. He showed off his speed and burst against Kentucky in 2020 when he ran back a 100-yard pick-six. His game fits really any defensive scheme whether it's pressman, press bail, off man, or zone-heavy teams. At Auburn, McCreary was used mainly in press bail coverage and off-man coverage.

Run Game: As I said earlier, McCreary is a good tackler, but also an inconsistent tackler. He is willing to mix it up and will come up for run and flat support, but he will need to clean up his game to maximize his talent. He does have short arms and this manifests itself when he has trouble getting off blocks in the run game. Overall, I think he can contribute to this area.

Bottom line: McCreary’s speed and instincts will make him a contributor on day one with his NFL team. He faced a gauntlet of receivers in the SEC week in and week out. He held his own each time holding Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Devonta Smith, Mississippi State’s Makai Polk, Ole Miss’s Braylon Sanders, and Dontario Drummond to low receiving totals. His matchup with Penn State’s Jahan Dotson went very similarly as well. This will smoothen the transition to the NFL, even though we know that the guys at this level are more advanced. McCreary’s combine measurements of his arm’s length will scare some teams who have a prerequisite number they want their prospects to hit. The tape really shows that has not been a hindrance to him so far in his journey. His playstyle is similar to that of Casey Hayward of the Atlanta Falcons. He was talked about as a surefire 1st rounder before the combine, but there is a probability that he will be on the board in round 2.