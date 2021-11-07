WR Dillon Stoner Has an Opportunity to Prove Himself Today

Las Vegas Raiders undrafted rookie wide receiver Dillon Stoner has an opportunity to prove himself today.

Today could turn out to be a big day for undrafted rookie wide receiver Dillon Stoner.

Stoner was signed off the practice squad to join the active roster.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson has kept an eye on Stoner since they signed him to the practice squad. He and his staff have been happy with what Stoner has showed them so far.

"We've liked Dillon Stoner from the minute that we signed him, and we evaluated him," Olson said via Raiders.com.

"Sometimes we talk about as a coaching staff this is the guy that the scouts brought to us, and he is who they said he was. So, we were excited to keep him on our team and to not lose him to be honest with you.”

Olson also noted how this is a big opportunity for Stoner today.

"He's had a good week this week, but he's looked good on the practice squad leading up to this elevation, and so it's an opportunity,” Olson said.

“Again, it's an opportunity for Dillon Stoner. He's put in a lot of hard work, and he's had a good week."

During his collegiate days, Stoner received over 2,300 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns as an Oklahoma State Cowboy.

Hopefully Stoner can bring some of that action on the field today.

Keep an eye out for Stoner on the field today, Raider Nation.

