Ultimate Seahawks 2021 Training Camp Preview

Ultimate Seahawks Training Camp Preview

Coming off a 12-4 season and an NFC West title, the Seahawks have their sights set on making a deep playoff run in 2021. Get to know the entire 90-man roster with our extensive position-by-position preview and player primers.
Following a long offseason and months of anticipation, the Seahawks will finally begin their NFC West title defense when they kick off their annual training camp at the VMAC on Wednesday.

While Russell Wilson ultimately didn't go anywhere and will be back under center with several other returning starters around him, plenty of new faces will looking to make an impact for Seattle on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the team bolstered pass protection by trading for guard Gabe Jackson and most notably hired incoming offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. On the other side of the ball, they solidified their pass rush and secondary by signing former 49ers starters Kerry Hyder and Ahkello Witherspoon.

To gear up for the new season, the Seahawk Maven writing staff created in-depth position-by position overviews as well as extensive primers for the majority of the 91 players on the roster heading into camp. Check all of them out below:

Quarterbacks

After an eventful offseason, the Seahawks will happily welcome back Russell Wilson under center. With a new coordinator in Shane Waldron calling the shots, what does the eight-time Pro Bowl selection have in store entering his 10th NFL season? Read more...

Player Profiles: Russell WilsonGeno SmithDanny EtlingAlex McGough

Running Backs

Over the past several seasons, the Seahawks have struggled to keep their running backs healthy and 2020 wasn't an exception. But in terms of overall talent and depth, with Chris Carson leading the way after signing a new contract, the team should be in great hands in the backfield. Read more...

Player ProfilesChris CarsonRashaad PennyTravis HomerDeeJay DallasAlex CollinsNick BelloreJosh Johnson, Cameron Scarlett

Receivers

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett assaulted opposing secondaries in the first half of the 2020 season, but both players cooled off significantly in the final two months in a struggling offense. Have the Seahawks done enough adding complementary weapons to avoid a similar fate this upcoming season? Read more...

Player Profiles: DK MetcalfTyler LockettD'Wayne EskridgeFreddie SwainPenny Hart, Cody ThompsonJohn UrsuaAaron FullerDarvin KidsyCade JohnsonConnor Wedington, Travis Toivonen, Darece Roberson

Tight Ends

Unexpectedly, tight ends didn't contribute much to the Seahawks passing game in 2020. Will that change with the arrival of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and free agent signee Gerald Everett joining a healthy Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson? Read more...

Player ProfilesGerald EverettWill DisslyColby ParkinsonTyler MabryCam Sutton, Dom Wood-Anderson

Tackles

Along with welcoming back both starters from last season, the Seahawks added additional depth at both tackle spots this offseason, including drafting an intriguing prospect in Stone Forsythe. As long as the group can stay healthy, they should stack up quite well against the rest of the NFC. Read more...

Player Profiles: Duane BrownBrandon ShellCedric OgbuehiJamarco JonesTommy ChampionStone ForsytheJake Curhan

Guards/Centers

Taking Russell Wilson's public criticisms to heart, Seattle upgraded the interior of its offensive line by acquiring Gabe Jackson, giving the team one of the better guard tandems in the NFC. But will the decision not to make a significant change at center prove to be a mistake down the road? Read more...

Player Profiles: Gabe JacksonDamien LewisEthan PocicJordan SimmonsKyle FullerPhil HaynesBrad LundbladePier-Oliver LestageJared HockerGreg Eiland

Defensive Ends

Coming off a sensational second half spearheaded by Carlos Dunlap, the Seahawks made multiple moves to further enhance their edge rush this offseason. Will those signings pay dividends? Or will last season's resurgence prove to be a flash in the pan?Read more...

Player ProfilesCarlos DunlapL.J. Collier, Kerry HyderBenson MayowaAlton RobinsonRasheem GreenAldon Smith

Defensive Tackles

Even after losing Jarran Reed, the Seahawks have a pair of quality starting defensive tackles returning in Poona Ford and Bryan Mone. But will the team have enough quality depth to offset Reed's departure? And if so, who will step up to fill the void? Read more...

Player ProfilesPoona FordBryan MoneAl WoodsRobert NkemdicheCedrick LattimoreMyles AdamsWalter PalmoreJarrod Hewitt

Linebackers

Barring an unexpected return, Bobby Wagner and the Seahawks will open training camp without K.J. Wright on the roster for the first time in a decade. But even without him, with a rising young star ready to step in his place, linebacker should remain a position of strength for the defending NFC West champions. Read more...

Player Profiles: Bobby WagnerJordyn BrooksDarrell TaylorCody BartonBen Burr-KirvenJon RhattiganNate EvansAaron Donkor

Cornerbacks

If there's a major question mark on Seattle's defense heading into the 2021 season, the team has two starting spots open replacing Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar at cornerback. With camp set to open this week, which players are best-positioned to fill those roles? Read more...

Player ProfilesAhkello WitherspoonD.J. ReedMarquise BlairTre FlowersPierre DesirUgo AmadiDamarious RandallTre BrownJordan MillerGavin Heslop, Will Sunderland, Bryan Mills

Safeties

Anchored by two Pro Bowlers offering ideal skill sets for their scheme in Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, the Seahawks may possess the deepest, most talented safety group in the entire NFL. Now the question is - could this be the last year those two players star alongside one another? Read more...

Player ProfilesJamal AdamsQuandre DiggsRyan NealAashari CrosswellJoshua Moon

Specialists

One of the NFL's most improved special teams units from a year ago will return fully intact with a former All-Pro in Michael Dickson leading the way, Jason Myers still currently in the midst of a franchise record for field goals made consecutively, and Tyler Ott excelling in his role as long snapper.

Player ProfilesMichael DicksonJason Myers, Tyler Ott

Want more? Make sure to check SeahawkMaven.com frequently as camp unfolds for additional camp coverage as the Seahawks ramp up preparation for the regular season opener against the Colts in Indianapolis.

