Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: DK Metcalf

Set to turn 24 years old during the 2021 season, Metcalf has already accomplished a great deal in his young career. So where does he go from here?

With the month of July coming to an end and training camp right around the corner, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than a month. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst-case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

DK Metcalf, Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

2020 stats: 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns on 83 receptions

Metcalf became a star during the 2020 season, following up an impressive rookie campaign that silenced those who doubted him throughout the draft process. Setting a Seahawks franchise record with the most receiving yards in a single season (1,303), the Mississippi product is quickly rising the ranks of the best players to ever don the blue and green—and he's not even 24 years old yet. Though a hefty contract extension will certainly be in his future once he becomes eligible for those discussions, Metcalf is currently one of the best values in the NFL at a salary cap hit of just $1.25 million. And that value may only increase in 2021 now that he's fully established himself as one of the top pass catchers in the game, considering there still may be more room for him to grow. Scary, right? So is the next step becoming the top overall receiver in the NFL? It's very much possible with a new offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron who hails from a Rams system notorious for scheming their receivers open better than anyone. The sky is truly the limit for Metcalf in 2021.

Best Case Scenario: Waldron's creativity puts Metcalf in position to take another step forward, leading the receiver to break his own single-season record for receiving yards and Doug Baldwin's record for touchdowns (14).

Worst Case Scenario: The offense struggles to adapt to its new system, setting Metcalf up for a good-not-great year that sees him post career-lows across the board.

What to Expect in 2021: Given all that Metcalf's been able to accomplish thus far in his young career, the expectation from here on out is that he'll finish as one of the top receivers in the game with the ceiling of a first-team All-Pro until he proves otherwise. His elite size and speed combo has come as advertised and then some. And the background of Waldron, though a frist-time play caller, should excite fans for what he can do with a talent like Metcalf. This could be a massive season for him, so much so that in less than a year's time, we're talking about the NFL's top receiver residing in the Pacific Northwest.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

Alex McGough | Darvin Kidsy | Greg Eiland | Joshua Moon | Cam Sutton | Walter Palmore | Jared Hocker | Brad Lundblade | Aashari Crosswell | Myles Adams | Jon Rhattigan | Aaron Fuller | Bryan Mills I Jake Curhan | Jarrod Hewitt | Connor Wedington | Nate Evans | Danny Etling | John Ursua | Gavin Heslop | Pier-Oliver Lestage | Tommy Champion | Cody Thompson | Josh Johnson | Saivion Smith | Jordan Miller | Aaron Donkor | Robert Nkemdiche | Alex Collins | Tyler Mabry | Damarious Randall | Cade Johnson | Cedrick Lattimore | Phil Haynes | Geno Smith | Kyle Fuller | Travis Homer | Tyler Ott | Rasheem Green | Ben Burr-Kirven | Penny Hart | Jamarco Jones | Aldon Smith | DeeJay Dallas | Nick Bellore | Stone Forsythe | Colby Parkinson | Al Woods | Cedric Ogbuehi | Alton Robinson | Jordan Simmons | Pierre Desir | Ryan Neal | Tre Flowers | Michael Dickson | Jason Myers | Freddie Swain | Cody Barton | Bryan Mone | Benson Mayowa | Rashaad Penny | Ugo Amadi | Ethan Pocic | Tre Brown | Darrell Taylor | Will Dissly | Ahkello Witherspoon | Kerry Hyder | Marquise Blair | Brandon Shell | D'Wayne Eskridge | L.J. Collier | Gerald Everett | D.J. Reed | Damien Lewis | Chris Carson | Jordyn Brooks | Poona Ford | Carlos Dunlap | Quandre Diggs | Jamal Adams | Tyler Lockett