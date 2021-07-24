Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Quandre Diggs

One of the most productive free safeties in the NFL over the past two seasons and coming off his first Pro Bowl selection, Diggs will be motivated to turn in another strong campaign patrolling center field for the Seahawks with free agency on the horizon.

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than a month. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Quandre Diggs, Safety

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 197 pounds

2020 Stats: 64 tackles, five interceptions, 10 passes defensed in 16 games

Desperate for safety help after the departure of Earl Thomas and failed experiment with Tedric Thompson as his replacement, the Seahawks sent a fifth-round pick to the Lions in exchange for Diggs midway through the 2019 season. Since his arrival, the former Texas standout has not disappointed, giving Seattle the ball-hawking, hard-hitting center fielder they desired to patrol the back end of their Cover 3, single-high heavy scheme. After intercepting three passes and forcing a fumble in just five starts after the trade in 2019, he continued his turnover-creating ways last season by leading the team with five picks, including a key interception of then-Rams quarterback Jared Goff to help the Seahawks secure an NFC West title in Week 16. He also produced the most passes defensed and the second-most tackles in his six-year career, helping him finally earn his first Pro Bowl selection. It's safe to say acquiring Diggs now ranks among John Schneider's greatest theft jobs in 11 years as general manager.

Best Case Scenario: Elevating his game to another level in a contract year, Diggs benefits from an improved pass rush turning up the heat on quarterbacks and sets a new career-best with eight interceptions, earning himself First-Team All-Pro honors for the first time and setting himself up for a huge payday in March.

Worst Case Scenario: Dealing with nagging injuries, Diggs misses a handful of games and though effective when healthy, he doesn't replicate his production from 2020 and plays a key role in Seattle's defense taking a step back after a strong finish to the prior season.

What to Expect in 2021: Entering the last year of his current contract, the 28-year old Diggs showed up for OTAs and mandatory minicamp wearing his new No. 6 jersey, so a holdout does not seem to be on the horizon. Believing his best football remains in front of him, he will be motivated to turn in another strong season as he approaches free agency. His presence as a security blanket in the back half of Seattle's defense should continue to limit the ability of opponents to win down the seam or on post routes, especially with a bolstered pass rush up front expected to speed up the clock for quarterbacks. He will also continue to be a factor playing the alley as a run defender and delivering big hits on receivers to limit yardage after the catch. Playing alongside Jamal Adams for a second straight season, the Seahawks should have one of the top safety tandems in the entire NFL in 2021.

