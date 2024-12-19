Lou Williams Shares Hilarious Kobe Bryant Story Involving Nick Young, D’Angelo Russell Feud
Life in the NBA is often like a reality show. Many things have gone on in the NBA behind closed doors, and sometimes, they are revealed to the public.
That happened to be the case in 2016 when the infamous D'Angelo Russell-Nick Young snitching incident took place. That story was in the headlines for a handful of days and almost ruined the team. Although the Lakers were not a good team at the time, things were not great between Russell and Young.
There was a ton of tension, but they happened to work things out, or at least they were in the process before the one, and only Kobe Bryant shut things down during a team meeting.
Former Lakers guard Lou Williams appeared on the latest episode of Byron Scott's Fast Break podcast, sharing a hilarious Bryant story.
"So we put it out there we was going to have a team meeting right before the game for DLo to address the team, address Nick, apologize, let's wash our hands with it," Williams stated. "Let's try to move on. Everybody is in the lounge, we chilling out. Nick comes in, DLo comes in, the whole team, everybody sits down minus Kob by the way. 24 not there yet.
"So, he's probably in the building, he just not interested in what the f*** we got going on," Williams added. "So, DLo is starting his speech, and honestly, it's helping. We breaking the wall down. People don't realize, for two or three weeks it was a lot of tension. They really wanted to have a fight. They really wanted a problem. Nick couldn't even come around.
"So, we finally got them to get in the same room and have a conversation," Williams said. "And DLo was going through his whole thing (like), 'Yo, I apologize. You know, I took it too far, this and that.' And everybody kind of chipping in... It's a good moment for us because we were having our struggles a little bit.
"Kob walks clean through the meeting and says, 'Hey man, cut all this Kumbaya s***. We got a game to play,'" Williams stated. "... It just squashes the meeting and everybody looked around like, 'Well... let's get ready to play basketball.'"
Bryant was no-nonsense, and that was even the case at the end of his career. The five-time NBA champion was too old for childish things like that, and he didn't hide his feelings, especially by interrupting the meeting that was going well before that moment.
To this day, it is still a topic that Nick Young discusses at times.
More Ball Around: Damian Lillard Agrees to Lifetime Adidas Deal