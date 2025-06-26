76ers' Paul George Named Possible Trade Target for NBA Finals Contender
Former Fresno State star Paul George is expected to be dealt from the Philadelphia 76ers soon, but where he might land is the biggest question. At 35 years old and likely nearing the end of his career, though, there’s no doubt he’d prefer to land with a contender as he continues to pursue his first NBA Finals championship.
Fadeaway World suggested four possible landing spots for the former Bulldog, but the most exciting of the group is the Denver Nuggets, where he would be paired with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. In the proposed trade, the 76ers would receive Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji, and Dario Saric, while Denver would get George and a 2030 first-round pick.
George with the 76ers last offseason, no doubt hoping to assist the franchise in its pursuit of winning an NBA Finals championship. Unfortunately, Philadelphia plummeted to a 24-58 record, largely due to injuries. Only six players played more than half the season, and stars like George and Joel Embiid weren’t among them.
George’s career has been up and down at times since landing with the Indiana Pacers as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. His two seasons at Fresno State saw him tally 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range. Despite Fresno State finishing both seasons with losing records, George set the stage for a promising NBA career.
As a nine-time NBA All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection, he’s made a name for himself as one of the league’s top stars. But the career clock is ticking, and he hasn’t reached an NBA Finals yet in his career. He’s reached the Conference Finals on three different occasions, most recently with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021.
Landing with the Nuggets would give George another crack at grabbing his first ring. Playing alongside Jokic and company would no doubt alleviate some pressure for him as he looks to recover from one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, where he averaged 15.5 points per game.