Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet Make Major Contract Decision
The Houston Rockets have reached a new contract with former Wichita State star guard Fred VanVleet. The Rockets are declining his $44.9 million deal and signing him to a two-year $50 million contract with a player option for the 2026-27 season.
VanVleet was a key piece for the Rockets as they finished second in the Western Conference at 52-30.
In the 2024-25 season, VanVleet averaged 14.1 points per game along with 3.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.6 steals. He shot 37.8 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three.
He has been the starting point guard and a great leader for the Rockets over the past two seasons.
This isn't the only big move that the Rockets have made, as they acquired star forward Kevin Durant in a trade that sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick, and five second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns.
With their talented young core, the addition of Durant, and VanVleet re-signing, the Rockets should be a contender in the 2025-26 season.
The former Wichita State star won a championship in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors and will have an opportunity to win a second ring next season.
