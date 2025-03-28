Bayern Munich Legend Dismisses Favorite Tag Against Inter Milan
Bayern Munich are set to play Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The first leg at the Allianz Arena takes place on April 8, with the second leg at San Siro being on April 16.
It's a showdown between two blockbuster European clubs who have gifted fans several memorable encounters over the course of the last few years. Bayern beat Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 on aggregate in the round of 16.
Inter beat Eredivisie side Feyenoord 4-1 on aggregate. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed that Bayern vs Inter is a clash between two top European sides. He refused to agree that the Bavarians are the favorites for the game.
Speaking to Sport1, Rummenigge said:
You have to face Inter knowing that they’re a top side in Europe. It’s not a coincidence they reached the final in 2023. And pushed Man City all the way. That alone has to be reason for us not to believe we’re the favourites,- Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Rummenigge anticipates two highly competitive games. He further pointed out that Inter are similar to Italy's national team. He pinpointed that the Azzurri no longer play pure defensive football, and Inter's style is similar.
Rummenigge thinks Bayern forwards need to be at their best to break down a stubborn Inter side. He also reckons Inter have the attacking firepower with two top strikers up front. He said:
The Nerazzurri can play two top strikers. In Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, who can always cause problems for any defense.- Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
It's a known rivalry in the European stage and fans can be set for two more classic matches this time around.
