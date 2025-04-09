Transcript: Vincent Kompany, Thomas Muller Post Match Press Conference After Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan
Bayern Munich suffered a 2-1 loss against Inter Milan in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg.
Lautaro Martinez (38') scored the opener at the Allianz Arena while Thomas Muller equalized (85'). Davide Frattesi (88') then put Inter back in front three minutes later in what was a disappointing outing for Bayern, who now enter recovery mode for the second leg.
Vincent Kompany and others spoke to the media after the match (via Bayern Munich).
Vincent Kompany: "We had the chance to score more than one goal. It's half-time, we still fully believe we have a chance in Milan. We had the chances to score more than one goal. They also have quality in attack, it's never safe against them. But we were also dangerous and had chances. We were very dominant in the second half and played courageously.
"It's a shame to concede the second goal, but it's always our responsibility. Milan away from home is difficult, but we won't come out of this game too negative. We'll get the chance again in Milan. It's half-time, we still fully believe we have a chance in Milan. But now we'll play Dortmund first and then we'll focus one hundred percent on Milan come Sunday."
Thomas Muller: "We know that there's definitely still a lot to play for. We certainly had certainly imagined the first leg to turn out differently. But we know that there's definitely still a lot to play for. We tried to come back – and we did. We need to deal with the situation before we conceded the goal to make it 2-1 better.
"Maybe we were a bit too cautious at the start, even though we wanted to be aggressive. If the shot from Harry [Kane] goes in, we take a 1-0 lead and the game is probably different."
Konrad Laimer: "We should have gotten more out of the game. We did a lot of things well over long periods of time. We knew beforehand that Inter are a good team and will have their moments. They had their moments and capitalised on them. Now it's time to recover, play Dortmund on Saturday and then we'll turn our attention to next Wednesday – it's only half-time.
"It's important that we're full of strength and energy again. The chance of winning in Milan is definitely there. We have enough quality and resources to beat them. Games like this are decided by small details, as we saw today. We definitely have what it takes to win."
