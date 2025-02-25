Bayern Munich Chief Gives Honest Verdict On Harry Kane’s $126 Million Price Tag
Bayern Munich signed Harry Kane for a sensational $126 million in 2023. Since his move to the Allianz Arena, Kane has been exceptional for the Bavarians.
He has so far scored 73 goals and provided 22 assists in 77 appearances for the Bundesliga giants. This season, Kane has scored 29 goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances. The Englishman has done a tremendous job leading Bayern's attack.
Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness has now discussed whether Kane was worth the price paid for him. Hoeness brought up Bayern's past signigs as well.
Speaking to Kicker, Hoeness said:
Luca Toni as world champion or Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben were similar transfers, as was Oliver Kahn. Giovane Elber suited us wonderfully, as did Bixente Lizarazu, Manuel Neuer has to be mentioned, and Joshua Kimmich came young and developed wonderfully. I could name a few more, and Harry is definitely one of the big names.
He added:
He is a great character, a great player. It speaks for the German record champions that such personalities find a home at FC Bayern,. Ultimately, it makes no difference that he is definitely the most expensive purchase in the club's history. He is worth every euro.
Riding on Harry Kane's sensational form, Bayern are leading the Bundesliga table. They hold a resounding eight point lead over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen at the moment.
Bayern are also through to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and will take on Bayer Leverkusen in an all German showdown.
