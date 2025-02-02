Bayern Munich Legend Downplays Celtic’s Challenge In The UEFA Champions League
Bayern Munich will play Celtic in the Champions League play-off knockout stages. Vincent Kompany's side finished 12th in the new league format of the competition.
They picked up 15 points from eight matches, registering five wins. They avoided Manchester City in the knockout play-off stages and are up against Scottish side Celtic.
Players like Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller have pointed out how Celtic's home-ground atmosphere could affect the two-legged tie.
However, former Bayern player Lothar Matthaus dismissed the possibility of an upset. He even claimed that Bayern got the easiest draw in the knockout stages. The German legend said:
Bayern Munich got the easiest draw in the Champions League. I would say 99 percent of Bayern fans are happy that they are playing against Celtic and not against Manchester City. Of course, City is not having a great season, but we know the outstanding quality of the team. Dortmund won 7-1 at home against Celtic, but RB Leipzig lost in Glasgow.- Lothar Matthaus
He further added:
So you can see the power that the stadium brings and the atmosphere that pushes the team. That is impressive. But Bayern has played in every big stadium in the world and mostly achieved good results. Celtic just don't have the quality. Bayern start to kick into gear at this time of the season. The players are really hungry for the Wednesday-Saturday rhythm and the big games this month.- Lothar Matthaus
Celtic have previously pulled off a few major upsets, including a 2-1 home win against Barcelona in 2012-13. Matthaus, though, doesn't see the same happening against Bayern Munich.
