Liverpool Set Sights On Bayern Munich Midfielder For Summer Move
While Bayern Munich will be pleased with getting Alphonso Davies to sign a new contract, they have not had the same joy with every player, and Liverpool could be ready to pounce.
MORE: Alphonso Davies Signs Long-Term Bayern Munich Contract Ending Real Madrid's Pursuit
There is plenty of the 2024-25 season to play. Still, clubs are already planning their squads for next season, and Liverpool have identified Joshua Kimmich as an ideal acquisition to bolster their midfield and provide depth in other areas.
As reported by CaughtOffside Liverpool has recently contacted Kimmich, who is out of contract with Bayern Munich come the summer.
The German was contacted at the start of January to discuss a move for the 2025-26 season, and more talks are expected in the near future. Liverpool missed out on Martin Zubimendi last summer, and with him now linked more heavily with Arsenal and Real Madrid. The Reds view Kimmich as a cheaper option to bring more defensive quality to the midfield.
The same report also claims that Manchester City is in the frame for Kimmich, whilst Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain could also make the German international an offer. That being said, Kimmich reportedly favors a move to the Premier League.
Bayern will attempt to reignite talks with Kimmich and see if they can commit him to a new contract. Still, concrete offers from the teams above will make the negotiation even harder.
