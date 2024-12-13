Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Mohamed Salah’s Contracts
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the contract situation of Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah. All three players are out of contract at the end of the current season.
The Reds have offered new deals to all three players and negotiations are believed to be ongoing with their representatives. However, as it stands, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Salah can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides from January 1 when the transfer window opens.
Liverpool are keen on extending their contracts following their importance to the club over the past few seasons and will go down as three of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history.
Arne Slot's side are currently top of the Premier League table with 35 points, four points above second-placed Chelsea, who have played a game more. The Reds have been tipped to clinch their 20th league title after an impressive start to the campaign, which has seen them drop points only three times.
Sorting out the contracts of Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Salah is Slot's priority, and speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetSelect.co.uk, Fabrizio Romano claimed that there is still no breakthrough in negotiations between the players and the club.
"On the contracts, this remains the absolute priority at the club," Romano said.
"Discussions continue with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and also Trent Alexander-Arnold who's on top of Real Madrid's list for 2025 as revealed in March. No breakthrough is done while I'm writing, no green light from the players so it's still an open negotiation... while Liverpool believe they sent a good financial/contract proposal to all players involved. "
Salah and Van Dijk are still excelling for Liverpool. The duo have started all of the Reds' 20 games in both the Premier League and Champions League this season. Liverpool made it six wins from six in the Champions League league phase courtesy of a 1-0 win over Girona on Tuesday.
Salah's second-half penalty was enough to seal all three points for Arne Slot's side who have conceded just once and remain the only team with a 100% record in the competition. The Egyptian has 16 goals and 12 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.
Alexander-Arnold still has potentially the best years of his career ahead of him therefore tying down all three players should be a major priority for Liverpool in the coming weeks.
