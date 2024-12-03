Exclusive Interview With Former Liverpool Player Danny Murphy
Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has weighed in on Arne Slot's impressive start to the season and the contracts situation of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk.
Since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer, Slot has won 17 out of 19 matches in all competitions. The Reds are currently at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables. They have also reached the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.
Liverpool defeated Manchester City 2-0 to open up a nine-point lead at the summit of the standings and have been heavily tipped to win this season's league title. Salah, Alexander-Arnold, and Van Dijk have played key roles for Slot's side, however, their futures are up in the air with their contracts expiring at the end of the current season.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of NewBettingSites.uk. Murphy revealed what would define a successful campaign for Liverpool under Arne Slot and which of the three players is likely to stay at Anfield.
First of all, how would you evaluate Arne Slot's start to the season after a smooth transition from the Jurgen Klopp era?
Danny Murphy: I think you'd have to use the word incredible. I mean, we know he inherited a really good squad, a well-balanced squad in terms of senior players, and young talent. I don't think anybody envisaged this start in terms of not just winning games, but the way they've won them. In terms of the intensity, the measured calm parts in games that they seem to be able to manage really well when things aren't necessarily going brilliantly. They've got a great defensive shape, but still allows them to press high and be a real attack a real attacking force. So it's been it's been more than a smooth transition. It’s been, incredible in so many ways. And I think now it's just about keeping that consistency. We've seen the shape of the team. We can see what he's trying to do. Can the players maintain this level of performance, and can the players the main players stay fit? Because, obviously, like all great teams, you need your best players fit. And so far, we've been reasonably lucky in that respect. So, yeah, it's been fantastic. And I think the fans have taken to him, obviously, really quickly. We saw that in the last two home games. I mean, Anfield against Madrid and also the fans after the Man City game. It's incredible to see the euphoria around the place already at such an early stage in the season. So I think all in all, it's been incredible and, actually, he certainly surpassed the expectations of Liverpool fans.
What would define a successful campaign for Liverpool under Slot as the Reds lead both Premier League and Champions League standings?
Danny Murphy: Well, good question. I think that question the answer to that question has changed from the beginning of the season till now. I think the fact that they've started so well and shown such a high level of performance that if they weren't I mean, so a successful season now is winning the league. That's a successful season or the Champions League. The Liverpool supporters now have seen enough, I think, to believe that that's capable. Whereas at the beginning of the season, I don't think many would have thought we'd be in for a lot of talk was Arsenal, and Man City. In the Champions League, it was Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Man City, Liverpool not really in the conversation. I mean, don't get me wrong. I'm not one of those I don't always think success comes with a trophy. So for example, if Liverpool were to lose the title on the last day of the season, get to the Champions League final and not win, and maybe get to an FA Cup semifinal and then go out on penalties or whatever. You know, that type of scenario. You're still seeing this progression of Liverpool competing at the top compared to last season where they only won one trophy and faded away in the in the league. So success isn't to me always defined by trophies, but I think a really successful season for I mean, you incredible season, never mind successful, would be winning the league, and I think it's realistic
The contract situations of Mohammed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been making the headlines for the past few weeks. As a former player of the club, what goes into giving a player a new contract especially considering their age? Also which of these players is most likely to stay at the club?
Danny Murphy: Well, I think, comparing it to when I was there is different because there's a different that they run things differently now, and there's a different model. But I am surprised that they bloody get to this. Normally, it used to be if you were in the penultimate year of your contract, there would be a conversation because, obviously, if you get into the last year, then there's a problem in terms of, a decrease in assets. Also by giving players new contracts when they're doing well, you keep everybody happy. There's a harmony. That used to be the way. Now, obviously, when you get older, a lot of clubs have different philosophies on what they're gonna do with older players in terms not always about money, but sometimes about the longevity of the contract. So it seems to me that Liverpool have with the new manager coming in, they were happy to let it let them go to the last year, which as I said before, that alone surprises me with such two such wonderful players, you know, in terms of Van Dijk and Salah. And I think maybe there’s always gonna be some contention around the length of contract that those players feel they deserve compared to maybe what the club are prepared to give because of how much they're earning. They're both probably the two best-paid players. So nowadays, this is becoming more normal with older players. We've seen it before. And I think, for me, I hope, of course, they both get done. I think the obvious one that that I think the one that will get done for sure is Virgil. I think the club understand how important he is to everybody else and that defensive shape and that unit, and I think that will get done. The Salah one with all the constant interviews and the chat around his disillusion and not being offered a contract yet is starting to worry a few Liverpool fans, I think. But I still think that's a 50-50 because ultimately, it feels like he wants to stay. He looks like a player who loves what he's doing. He looks like a player who's happy. So I really hope they I think I believe they will get it done. I think it will. Even if they do end up having to give him an extra year more than maybe they wanted to. The obvious one where there's concern is Trent's at his age. Why have they let it get to this, or why has he let it get to that, whichever party's guilty, whether it's both or one? It feels like Trent's gonna leave. That's my gut feeling that he'll be going to Madrid and that his time's up, which is a shame because we know what a wonderful talent he is. But I do understand ambition. I do understand players wanted to, you know, have different experiences. I saw Steve McManaman when he was in his last season before he went to Real Madrid. And then, of course, when he went to Real Madrid, we know what he did there. So, yeah, it's a difficult one. I think most Liverpool fans, if you said to them now, two out of three are gonna stay, most would be more than happy with that.
Recommended
Mohamed Salah Open To One-Year Contract Extension At Liverpool, But Player's Frustration Growing Amid PSG Interest
Joe Gomez Makes Nervous Admission After Replacing Liverpool Teammate Ibrahima Konate Against Manchester City
Real Madrid Eye Move For Manchester United Star As Trent Alexander-Arnold Alternative