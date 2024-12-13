Exclusive: Liverpool ‘One of Several’ Clubs ‘Closely’ Monitoring Brighton’s Joao Pedro Ahead of Transfer Window
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool's interest in Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro as Arne Slot looks to bolster his attacking options following concerns over both Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Mohamed Salah’s Contracts
Jota has been hampered by injuries during his time at Anfield so far. The Portugal international last played for Liverpool in their 2-1 win over Chelsea on October 12, having sustained a chest injury after being accidentally landed on by defender Tosin Adarabioyo.
He has missed the Reds' last 10 matches in all competitions, however speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Fulham clash on Saturday, Arne Slot revealed that Jota will be available for selection.
The former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has four goals and two assists in 10 games for the Reds this season in all competitions. Nunez, on the other hand, has struggled for form, scoring only three goals in 19 appearances for Liverpool this term.
READ MORE: Real Madrid Midfielder Attempting To Lure Trent Alexander-Arnold To Real Madrid
The Uruguay international seems to be running out of time to make his mark at the club. Since moving to Anfield from Benfica, Nunez has racked up 115 appearances, netted 36 times, and registered 19 assists across all competitions.
One player who has been linked with a move to Anfield is Brighton forward Pedro. Pedro has been in fine form this season, attracting interest from several clubs following his impressive goalscoring prowess.
READ MORE: Premier League Clubs Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City Alerted To Availability of Spanish Midfielder
Pedro is regarded as one of the best young talents in the Premier League and since his move to the Amex Stadium from Watford in 2023, he has racked up 24 goals in 49 games for the Seagulls.
This term, he has four goals and three assists in just nine Premier League matches, becoming a key player under new head coach Fabian Hurzeler.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetSelect.co.uk, Romano disclosed that Liverpool are monitoring Pedro ahead of a possible move in 2025. He said: "Liverpool will be active on the market in 2025, so for sure they will be one club to watch; probably more in the summer transfer window than January, that's the anticipation.
"There are many links with Joao Pedro, Brighton forward who's been doing excellent for couple of years in Premier League; my understanding is that at this stage there's still no concrete negotiations for Joao, no club to club approach.
"Liverpool are just one of several clubs (more than three) closely monitoring Joao Pedro, who's an excellent talent and could leave Brighton in July 2025; but I don't anticipate any move in January and remember, it's always difficult to negotiate with the Seagulls."
READ MORE: Liverpool 'Have Expressed Interest' In Signing Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies Multiple Sources Claim