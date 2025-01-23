Liverpool Player Ratings 2024/25: Salah Potential Ballon d'Or, Nuñez Disappointment, Gravenberch Breakout & More
Liverpool are five months into the season at the time of writing, through to the next round of the FA Cup, in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, into the Champions League Round of 16 and sitting six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand.
Let's go through all the players who have played so far this season and give them a score out of 10.
Alisson Becker - 6.
Has only played 18 games in all competitions, missing 28 games with a couple of hamstring injuries and a thigh problem according to Transfermarkt.
The Brazilian took a while to get up to speed from his most recent injury which saw the team go through a minor blip and Alisson was a big topic for conversation. He started the season well and is improving with the defence in recent weeks.
Caoimhin Kelleher - 8.
Stepped up in Alisson's absence as he usually does so well and this season has been no different so far.
This season is widely believed to be the Irishman's last when you consider Mamardashvili coming in and links away, and he has more than earned a big European move with his performances this season and in recent years.
Vítezslav Jaros - 6.
These ratings are being done according to the players' expectations, hence why Alisson's rating may seem harsh next to Jaros', however no one really expected Jaros to have any impact on Liverpool's season really, and yet he has made two appearances, coming off the bench and keeping Crystal Palace out at Selhurst Park, and playing a full 90 minutes against Brighton in the cup, making a brilliant save in the process.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8.
Many people will have many different opinions on Trent's season so far, but if I try to be objective without taking his future into account, the vice-captain has been solid for most of the season.
At the start of the season he was surprisingly stronger defensively than he was at the other end of the pitch, then when he came back from his injury he showed his quality going forward before a brief tough patch where he was notably poor against Manchester United.
Conor Bradley - 7.
Didn't start the season as well as he played throughout last season but he took his moment when Alexander-Arnold was out, his tackle on Mbappe being many people's favourite moment of the season. He is consistently decent off the bench and whenever he is called to start.
Virgil van Dijk - 10.
With his contract running down the Liverpool and Netherlands captain has more than made a strong case for an extension, growing as a leader every week and sometimes even needing to defend for the whole back four as one man some weeks.
He continues his run as the best centre-half in the world and that is unlikely to change wherever he plays next season, hopefully still captain of the Reds.
Ibrahima Konate - 8.
Started the season really well and went the longest he has done for the club without getting injured. His partnership with van Dijk quickly cemented the Liverpool defence as the best in the league.
He then picked up his unfortunate injury against Real Madrid and we saw more goals be shipped over the weeks until his return.
Jarell Quansah - 5.
At the start of the season it was looking like Quansah had done enough in the pre-season to nail down a starting spot over Konate, but his first-half against Ipswich on the opening day happened and had a noticeable impact on his confidence.
He will tell you he hasn't had a great season so far but he has been decent in his last few appearances and is trying to win back Arne Slot for more opportunities.
Joe Gomez - 7.
Like Konate, Joe Gomez went a while longer than you would expect without an injury, and he played well when he was eventually given a chance under his new manager. He was surprisingly finding most of his minutes at centre-half instead of left-back like last season, and was holding his own next to van Dijk for the most part.
Andrew Robertson - 6.
Contrary to the general consensus in the fanbase, I personally don't believe Robertson is completely finished at a top level, but it is obvious that he has not been up to scratch this season, hence why there have been rumours of Liverpool looking for a new left-back.
The Scotland captain has steadied the ship recently, but has really struggled at times, his two penalties conceded in back-to-back games spring to mind.
Kostas Tsimikas - 6.
There are noticeable strengths in Tsimikas' game that are no longer in Robertson's, his deliveries from set pieces mostly, but Tsimikas hasn't exactly lit it up either this season.
The back-up full-back isn't exactly a watertight defender either and you can't definitively say Tsimikas is a massive improvement going forward compared to Robertson this season, especially this season.
Alexis Mac Allister - 8.
Liverpool's number 10 hasn't exactly lit the world on fire with his performances this season like it seemed like he was doing last season, but that's because Liverpool mostly know what to expect from Mac Allister nowadays.
Playing slightly deeper, and with help this season, the team have looked more solid in the midfield which has massively helped Mac Allister and the build-up onus is no longer solely on him.
Ryan Gravenberch - 10.
No one truly expected Gravenberch to have this impact on the Liverpool team this season, perhaps not even Arne Slot when you consider Liverpool were close to signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer window.
But the Dutchman earned his spot next to Mac Allister in the midfield almost instantly and has not looked back since.
Curtis Jones - 8.
Has been in a constant, currently losing, battle with all of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai to nail down a starting place, but the new England international has still been key at times this season.
Back in October he scored the winner against Chelsea, assisted goals against Brighton and Leverkusen in November and recorded three goal involvements against Newcastle, Leicester and West Ham in December.
Wataru Endo - 7.
Has played a lot less than last season because of the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch, only starting four games in all competitions. but he has taken on his new role as well as he played in his old one.
He has come off the bench eight times in the Premier League with the sole purpose of shoring up the midfield and keeping the lead and he has helped us do so every single time.
Tyler Morton - 6.
Through no fault of his own Morton is probably ranked lower than a player of his quality deserves. He had loan and permanent transfers blocked in the summer yet has only played four times for the Reds this season. He played really well away at Brighton and Southampton in the league cup but has not been given enough oppportunities to prove himself and earn a higher rating.
James McConnell - 5.
Hasn't had the game time he may have been hoping for after such a promising season last year, only playing 57 minutes for the first team so far and will probably go out on loan. Nothing he did in either game, Southampton away and Accrington Stanley at Anfield, really stood out but he has not looked uncomfortable or out of his depth either.
Trey Nyoni - 6.
Scored a goal in the first team in pre-season and has been given decent minutes so far in his debut season in professional football if we ignore his 12 minute season last year where he came off the bench against Southampton.
He looked slightly shaky in his first start against Southampton but got his assist against Accrington when Chiesa scored his first goal for the club.
Dominik Szoboszlai - 7.
Started the season a bit off the boil with some forgettable and uninspiring performances but has been picking up the pace since just before Christmas, recording a goal and assist away at Spurs and putting in some solid performances against Forest, Brentford and most recently Lille.
Harvey Elliott - 5.
Injury and lack of game time from his new manager has provided Harvey Elliott a massive setback, only playing eight minutes until the start of December but the midfielder is slowly getting back on track.
Good back-to-back-to-back performances against Accrington, Brentford and Lille has given Elliott a pathway back into the team, and he could give Arne Slot a selection headache in the coming weeks.
Mohamed Salah - 10.
Arguably his best start to the season in his career so far, Mo Salah sits top of the Premier League scoring and assisting charts and has broken another number of records as he usually does so often.
The Premier League's 7th all-time top scorer is the current frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or award and has cemented himself as the best player in the world right now.
Federico Chiesa - 4.
Perhaps the most disappointing player in the Liverpool squad this year, Federico Chiesa is, and probably will remain, the Anfield club's only signing in the 2024/25 season and he came in from Juventus for £12.5million in the summer.
He was signed injured and has since picked up another injury and an illness in his time at the club so far. He has, however, recently returned healthy to the squad and scored his first goal with a neat finish against Accrington Stanley, and played a nice 15 minute cameo against Lille and is looking sharper and fitter with every appearance.
Diogo Jota - 7.
Started the season as his new coach's number one pick for the centre-forward position and scored a couple of important goals away at Ipswich and Crystal Palace before picking up an injury and missing nearly a month of action.
Since returning the striker scored a late equaliser off the bench against Fulham, the same away at Nottingham Forest and a couple against West Ham and Accrington Stanley before picking up another niggle.
His injuries will always be frustrating and there will be debates over whether it's time to move on from Diogo Jota but when available he will always score important goals for the club.
Darwin Nunez - 4.
Like Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez didn't receive as much game time as he might have hoped, and he did score some early goals in the season against Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Leipzig but it certainly feels like Darwin Nunez has regressed as a player since last season.
Public opinions over Nunez will always swing in roundabouts, especially when he scores two last minutes off the bench away from home like he did against Brentford.
Jayden Danns - 6.
Danns started the season with loan links away to Plymouth Argyle and other Championship clubs, but an injury prevented any such move and first-team minutes and he has only played 22 minutes this season. He scored his goal off the bench against Accrington Stanley and got the fanbase excited again like last season.
He is still a topic of speculation in the final week of the January window and may finish the season, hopefully, scoring goals in the second division.
Luis Diaz - 8.
Links to Anthony Gordon in the summer put Diaz's future at Liverpool in doubt, but with a deal for the Scouser falling through the winger started the season like he had a point to prove.
Scoring a hattrick against Bayer Leverkusen undoubtedly the highlight of his season, Diaz is a goal away from matching his record at the Reds, with 12 goals and two assists in all competition and providing quality off the left and at centre-forward.
Cody Gakpo - 8.
Managing to fit Gakpo and Diaz in the same Liverpool lineup may be Slot's best work so far, as the duo helped us through many games towards the end of the calendar year. Gakpo also has 12 goals in all competitions so far this season, also recording four assists.
Rio Ngumoha - 6.
The 16-year old has only played once this season, becoming the youngest player to ever start for Liverpool, but impressed in his 72 minute long debut against Accrington Stanley.
He seems to be a really quick and direct winger who can weave in and out of opponents and he completed three dribbles in his debut, the most out of anyone on the pitch.