AC Milan Have Held NO Talks Over Signing Liverpool Forward Darwin Nunez
AC Milan have reportedly made no contact with Liverpool over signing Darwin Nunez, despite rumours suggesting the Italian giants hold interest in the forward.
The 25-year-old himself raised eyebrows when he appeared to like a story on Instagram of a picture of him in an AC Milan from the Reds' Champions League clash at the San Siro earlier in the season.
It could, of course, have been an error considering both his current team and the seven-time Champions League winners play in red, but it would have been a clumsy one to say the least.
Nunez has struggled so far this season to make himself a guaranteed starter in Arne Slot's team, having only scored four times in all competitions. His inconsistencies in front of goal have frustrated fans at times, although many have backed him when it has been difficult.
However, with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota all at the club, Nunez has been linked with a move away from Anfield
These reports that no contact has been made by AC Milan for Nunez come via Mail Sport who also suggest it is unlikely the Reds would sanction a move for their forward this month.