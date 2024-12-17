Arne Slot Confirms Key Liverpool Player Will Resume Full Training Today Ahead Of Southampton Tie
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has offered positive news about Kostas Tsimikas ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Southampton. Tsimikas has not figured for the Reds since November due to an ankle injury.
Speaking before the Fulham game over the weekend, Slot revealed the Greek international was stepping up his recovery. The Dutchman said: "He has made the first positive step.
“But when players are back on the grass, still [for] playing time sometimes there is a little bit of time in between that. But I cannot say exactly how long because not every player reacts in the same way. Some players are earlier back with the same injury and some players need a little bit more time.”
Tsimikas is set to resume full training today, however, it remains to be seen if the left-back will be available for selection against the struggling Saints at St Mary's. This will be a timely boost for Liverpool ahead of the festive schedule following Andy Robertson’s red card in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Fulham at Anfield.
Robertson will now serve a one-match suspension but will be available for Sunday's Premier League visit to Tottenham Hotspur.
Speaking at his pre-Southampton press conference, Slot said: “Kostas is coming close. He’s going to be training with us today, maybe for the first time, so let’s see how that works out.”
Diogo Jota, meanwhile has handed Liverpool another injury scare with Slot disclosing that the forward is a doubt for the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Southampton. The Portuguese climbed off the bench to rescue a point for the Reds against Fulham following a two-month lay-off.
Jota missed training on Monday, having sustained an impact injury to his upper body against Chelsea in October, and is unlikely to start against Southampton.
Slot added: “Diogo would have been definitely one that was ideal for him to play. But after the game, he wasn’t completely fit.
“He didn’t train with us yesterday so let’s see if he can train with us today. Don’t expect him to start. Hopefully he can make some minutes but I don’t expect him to start tomorrow.”
