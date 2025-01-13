Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Premier League Clash With Nottingham Forest
Liverpool will make a trip to the City Ground for Tuesday night's Premier League clash against high-flying Nottingham Forest. Six points separate the two sides, however, the Reds have a game in hand.
Forest are the only team this season in the top-flight to beat Arne Slot's side and are looking to complete their first league double over Liverpool since 1962-63. Nuno Espírito Santo's outfit are in fine form, having won each of their last six Premier League games.
Victory over the league leaders would see them equal their longest-ever winning run of seven matches, set four times previously and most recently in September 1979. The Reds will be with two players for the game.
Darwin Nunez will serve a one-match suspension for receiving five yellow cards within the opening 19 games while Joe Gomez remains sidelined due to the hamstring injury he picked up at West Ham United last month. The England international is yet to resume full training with his teammates.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Arne Slot said: “[Gomez is] quite far [away].
“He’s definitely not training with the team yet. And Darwin is suspended. Those are the two we will miss tomorrow.”
On the game, Slot added: “I watched it back because I wanted to see what we did back then in terms of tactics and what we could do now.
“I assume, but I’m not sure of course because I don’t make the line-up for Forest, but back then it was already a surprise for us that [Callum] Hudson-Odoi and [Anthony] Elanga weren’t playing.
“But they are playing so well now that it would again be a surprise to me if they don’t start now. Back then, they didn’t start and they played more with midfielders in these positions.
“So, we have to wait and see. We are prepared for both, of course. But that we have to do better than that game, that is clear. And they have still a similar playing style, like we still have the similar playing style. So we have to look into the details [for] what we can do better than that game.”
