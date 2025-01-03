Arne Slot Responds To Failed Approach From Real Madrid For Trent Alexander-Arnold
Arne Slot has addressed Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool future after a failed approach from Real Madrid for the right-back. The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to talk to foreign clubs.
Madrid are keen on signing a new right-back this month, with first-choice option Dani Carvajal ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury. The La Liga giants saw their initial approach rejected by the Reds who have no interest in selling their vice-captain.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are considering whether to test Liverpool’s resolve again. The England international has been offered a new deal by Liverpool and talks remain ongoing with his advisers and family.
Reports in Spain claim that Real Madrid have raised their offer for Alexander-Arnold to €18million. Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Manchester United, Slot revealed that he has spoken with the Englishman about Madrid's interest.
"I speak to every player once in a while," the Dutchman said. "For Trent that is the same, so yes, I spoke to him.
“Do you really think....? I completely understand the question and why you ask it but you already know the answer, these conversations I have never shared, not about Trent not about any others, about what I talk to them about.
"I just said the same about Virgil, of course there are things that Virgil can improve and I talk to him about this as well. It was a conversation as many others we had, me and Trent, so let’s leave it at that.
“If it would destabilise players at Liverpool if other people talk about them then we would really have a problem because if you play at one of the biggest clubs in the world everybody is always – for 12 months long - talking about you, sometimes in relation to other clubs.
"That happens so, so many times for our players so if that destabilises them then we really would have had a problem not only now but in the last six months because there were some talks about our players in the last six months and I don't think it destabilised them at all."
Asked if he could categorically rule out a move for Alexander-Arnold this window, Slot said: “I can tell you he is playing on Sunday and hopefully he brings the same performances as he brought in for the last half-year because everybody saw how great a first half of the season he had, how much he is here, how much he wants to win here.
"He played an incredible game against West Ham, we all remember the pass he gave to Mo. I see him on the training ground every day working his ass off. He is fully committed to us and he will play on Sunday – if they don't tell me he is sick but I don't expect them to.
"There is always room for improvement for every player. Trent can still improve I think. I've seen a bit of improvement already this season. These players are top of the world so there is not a lot of room for improvement anymore but there is always a bit of improvement.
"Especially defensively, Trent, in my opinion, has made a step up this season. I think in some games he was outstanding in every part of the game. But sometimes there has been a bit of up and down as well.
"In other games he could have done a bit better so it's about consistency for top players and that is maybe where the biggest improvement for Trent is."
