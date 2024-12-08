Arsenal Close Gap On Premier League Leaders Liverpool After Draw At Fulham
Arsenal picked up a point in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon against a determined Fulham team in the Premier League.
The result moves Mikel Arteta's team into second place and within six points of leaders Liverpool, who now have a game in hand after the Merseyside derby was postponed on Saturday.
Manchester City's 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on Saturday meant the Gunners knew they could close the gap at the top to just four points and also open up a three-point lead over Pep Guardiola's team with a victory.
Despite a fast start to the game, however, Arsenal found themselves a goal down after eleven minutes when a fine Kenny Tete through-ball in behind the Arsenal defence was brilliantly despatched by Raul Jimenez past David Raya.
Arsenal levelled seven minutes after half-time through another set-piece goal when Kai Havert headed a corner into William Saliba's path for the Frenchman to tap home and make it 1-1.
Bukayo Saka had a late goal ruled out for offside when Gabriel Martinelli crept into an offside position before crossing for the England international to head home.
Arsenal were unable to find the decisive moment in the closing minutes, and Arteta will feel this is two points dropped in the Premier League title race.
Chelsea will now take to the field at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against London rivals Spurs to see if they can make a dent in the lead held by Arne Slot's team.