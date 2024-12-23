Liverpool FC ON SI

Conor Bradley's Possible Liverpool Return Date Revealed After Hamstring Injury

The Northern Ireland international has been missing with a hamstring problem since Liverpool's victory over Real Madrid in November

Neil Andrew

Liverpool's Conor Bradley during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield
Liverpool's Conor Bradley during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Journalist David Lynch has provided an injury update in respect of Liverpool defender Conor Bradley's hamstring problem.

READ MORE: Tottenham 3-6 Liverpool | Premier League | Five Things We Learned - Diaz, Szoboszlai, Gomez & More

The 21-year-old picked up the injury in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid at the end of November after a combative performance against Kylian Mbappe.

Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, and Ferland Mendy battle for the ball during during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25
Conor Bradley (Liverpool FC), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool FC), and Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid CF) battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

The right-back has not been seen in action for the Reds since, with Head Coach Arne Slot suggesting at the time that he would be out for 'weeks'.

Lynch (via Anfield Index) has provided an update on the recovery of the Northern Ireland international, suggesting that it will be the new year before he returns.

READ MORE: Mohamed Salah Gives Short Answer On Current Liverpool Contract Situation

“I think the expectation with Bradley is that you’re looking at the other side of the new year, which is what we expected.

“Liverpool don’t desperately need him just yet because the games are quite spread out, so that’s not a huge worry at the moment.”

With Bradley likely to miss the match with Leicester City at Anfield on Boxing Day and the visit to West Ham three days later, Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue at right-back.

READ MORE: Liverpool Plotting Move To Sign £60m-Rated Premier League Star In Summer As Diogo Jota Replacement 

Lynch also confirmed that Ibrahima Konate could return before the end of the year, so that could possibly free up Joe Gomez to help share the workload with Alexander-Arnold in Bradley's absence.

Published |Modified
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/News