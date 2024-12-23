Conor Bradley's Possible Liverpool Return Date Revealed After Hamstring Injury
Journalist David Lynch has provided an injury update in respect of Liverpool defender Conor Bradley's hamstring problem.
The 21-year-old picked up the injury in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid at the end of November after a combative performance against Kylian Mbappe.
The right-back has not been seen in action for the Reds since, with Head Coach Arne Slot suggesting at the time that he would be out for 'weeks'.
Lynch (via Anfield Index) has provided an update on the recovery of the Northern Ireland international, suggesting that it will be the new year before he returns.
“I think the expectation with Bradley is that you’re looking at the other side of the new year, which is what we expected.
“Liverpool don’t desperately need him just yet because the games are quite spread out, so that’s not a huge worry at the moment.”
With Bradley likely to miss the match with Leicester City at Anfield on Boxing Day and the visit to West Ham three days later, Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue at right-back.
Lynch also confirmed that Ibrahima Konate could return before the end of the year, so that could possibly free up Joe Gomez to help share the workload with Alexander-Arnold in Bradley's absence.