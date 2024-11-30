'Conversations Going On' - Virgil van Dijk Speaks Out About Liverpool Contract Situation
Virgil van Dijk's future at Liverpool is currently uncertain, as he is yet to agree a deal to extend his contract which expires on June 30 next year and he will be free to foreign clubs from January 1.
Van Dijk was recently asked about a possible move to Real Madrid next summer after the Reds' impressive 2-0 win over the current holders of the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday. He replied: "What a direct question! The guys here (UK-based reporters) are never usually that direct but listen, there's nothing I can say [on my future].
"Real Madrid need defenders do they? They have Rudiger. Can I move in the summer? The only the main focus for me at the moment is Man City, Liverpool. I am fully focused on that and I have nothing else to say regarding my future."
Reports earlier emerged this week that Van Dijk has agreed to remain at Anfield with a new contract set to be signed imminently however speaking to Viaplay Sport Nederland, the 33-year-old confirmed that negotiations are still ongoing.
He said via Transfer Sector: “There is no update. So I have nothing to share to you. If you read reports about agreements done, or no agreements, all of that is not true. Of course there are conversations going on… but right now I have nothing to share.”
Liverpool host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. A win over the defending champions will extend the Reds' lead at the top of the table to 11 points. Speaking ahead of the game, the Liverpool captain told Mirror Football: "It's the experience that will obviously help you, in my opinion, and it should help you, and my feeling is, it will.
"If you play for Liverpool, then you always have these expectations. If you ask anyone in the Premier League, they would love to be in the position we are, at this point in the season, eight points clear. I'm a winner. I want to win in each and everything I compete in.
"I'm not participating just to be there; I want to be successful, and I'm playing games to win, and I want to be successful at the end of the season."
Virgil van Dijk has been ever-present for Arne Slot's side this season, starting in all 17 games in the league and Champions League as they lead both standings.
