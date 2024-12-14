Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Claims Liverpool ‘Will Be Ready’ To Revisit Martin Zubimendi Interest
According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are poised to reignite their interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi ahead of the January transfer window. Zubimendi was close to joining the Reds last summer before he performed a U-turn.
The 25-year-old was Liverpool's top priority after helping Spain win Euro 2024 in July. He has made over 200 first-team appearances at club level and racked up 15 senior caps for his country.
After snubbing Arne Slot's side, there had been rumours that the Spaniard was regretting his decision but he later played down those claims and insisted he was not pressured to stay at Real. “I went through uncomfortable moments,” he admitted in October.
“The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace. Because of the press there is a lot of noise but in the end everything is easier than all that. Of course I don’t regret it, I can’t think that after four or five games at the start of the season.”
Liverpool seem to have coped well after Zubimendi turned down the chance to join them as they sit top of the Premier League and Champions League standings with a combination of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, or Curtis Jones in midfield.
Despite Gravenberch's impressive performances in the deep-lying midfield role, Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Zubimendi. Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetSelect.co.uk, Romano said midfield remains an area of interest for Arne Slot and Zubimendi is top of the club's shortlist this January.
He said: "The midfield also remains an area of interest, with Martin Zubimendi remaining high on Liverpool list after the negotiations last summer collapsed due to player's desire to stay at Real Sociedad. there's no specific "need" for January... but if an opportunity arises, Liverpool will be ready."
Zubimendi has racked up 20 appearances and made three goal contributions for Real Sociedad across all competitions this season. Manchester City are also reportedly interested in making a move for the holding midfielder in January.
However, Zubimendi is said to have reservations about joining Pep Guardiola's side, boosting Liverpool's chances of signing the midfielder if he finally decides to leave Sociedad.
