Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update on Ibrahima Konate's Liverpool Contract
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on defender Ibrahima Konate's Liverpool contract situation.
Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract at the end of the current season and the trio are yet to agree to put pen to paper on a new deal. The Reds have offered new contracts to the players and negotiations are still ongoing.
Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Salah are desperate to stay at Anfield but as it stands, they will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January and this has been a major headache for new head coach Arne Slot.
To avoid such a situation in the future, the Merseysiders are keen on extending Konate's contract which expires in 2026. The France international has been taking on an increasingly important role since joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021.
The 25-year-old became one of the leaders of the Reds' defence in Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge and has remained a regular starter under Arne Slot this term. He has racked up 18 appearances and made three goal contributions in all competitions as the Reds lead both Premier League and Champions League tables.
Liverpool want to reward Konate with a new contract following his impressive performances this campaign and speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetSelect.co.uk, Romano said the Reds are close to extending the Frenchman's contract.
He said while providing an update on the contract situation of Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Salah: "On the contracts, this remains the absolute priority at the club. Discussions continue with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and also Trent Alexander-Arnold who's on top of Real Madrid list for 2025 as revealed in March.
"No breakthrough is done while I'm writing, no green light from the players so it's still an open negotiation... while Liverpool believe they sent a good financial/contract proposal to all players involved.
"Don't forget that the Reds are also close to extending Ibou Konaté's contract, negotiations are advancing well."
Konate is currently sidelined after picking up an injury during the 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League last month. He is expected to be out for 'a few weeks' as confirmed by Arne Slot.
