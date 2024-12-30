Fabrizio Romano Update On Liverpool Defender Trent-Alexander-Arnold's Contract Status Amid Real Madrid Exit Claims
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situation at Liverpool after reports in Spain claimed he had agreed to join Real Madrid next summer.
The 26-year-old's current deal at Anfield has just over six months to run, and speculation has been rife for weeks that he could make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.
Despite the claims, Liverpool chiefs have remained in talks with the defender's representatives to try and persuade him to extend his stay at his boyhood club, but as of yet, there are no signs that a breakthrough is close.
Alexander-Arnold is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any overseas club from the start of January, and Marca claimed recently that he has already informed Liverpool of his intent to sign for Real Madrid, where he will team up with his friend and international colleague Jude Bellingham.
Romano has once again shut down (via LFC Transfer Room) the rumours that an agreement is in place to move to Los Blancos at the end of the season by stating nothing is done or agreed.
Whilst the right-back was keen to ensure that his contract negotiations did not play out in public, that is exactly what is happening now.
Supporters are still unaware of what his preference is beyond next summer, and a swift resolution is now required to bring the matter to a close before it starts to impact on-field matters.