Fabrizio Romano States Defender Will Extend Contract With Liverpool Soon
With the January transfer window a week away, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situations allow each to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs on January 1st.
Recently, journalist Fabrizio Romano appeared on the Men in Blazers show and discussed Liverpool's contract situation.
While Romano didn’t have a definitive answer as to whether or not Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and van Dijk will be at the club next season, he said one Liverpool defender ‘will extend his contract with Liverpool really, really soon.’
The player who looks to be on the verge of signing a new contract with the Reds is Ibrahima Konaté.
Konaté started the campaign strongly, making 18 appearances in all competitions. Liverpool kept 10 clean sheets and won 16 of the 18 matches he played in.
The 25-year-old French international has made a significant contribution to club and country on the field, and the news that Liverpool will soon extend his stay at the club will help solidify the future of the Reds’ defense.