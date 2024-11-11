Harvey Elliott Hands Liverpool Fitness Boost
Harvey Elliott was pictured training with Liverpool U21s on Monday at the AXA Training Centre as he continued his injury rehabilitation.
The 21-year-old suffered a fractured foot while on England Under-21s duty and has been sidelined since early September.
The game against Chelsea was seen as a potential return date, having already hinted that he was closing on full fitness with a post on social media.
However, Elliott was not involved and Liverpool had no intention of rushing the midfielder back to action.
The injury has limited the Englishman to just one appearance since Arne Slot took over as head coach in the summer, replacing Jurgen Klopp who stepped down at the end of last season.
Elliott's sole showing this season was against Brentford, coming off the bench late in the game.
He was an unused substitute in the victories over Ipswich Town and Manchester United.
The attacking midfielder, who impressed during pre-season has now missed 14 matches.
This is his longest spell on the sidelines since missing more than four months with the serious ankle injury he sustained at Leeds United back in September 2021.
After returning to training, Elliott will now hope to be in contention for minutes after the international break.
Liverpool will make a trip to the St Mary's Stadium to face struggling Southampton on November 24.
James McConnell was also involved in Monday's training session, having been sidelined this term with an ankle complaint.
The 20-year-old missed pre-season training due to the injury.
Trent Alexander-Arnold meanwhile faces a race against time to be fit for the Saints clash after his early substitution during the 2-0 Premier League win against Aston Villa on Saturday with a low-grade hamstring injury.
Diogo Jota is set to be back in early December, while there is currently no return date for either Alisson Becker or Federico Chiesa.