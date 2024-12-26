How Liverpool Stars View Darwin Nunez Amid Striker's Struggles This Season
Darwin Nunez's time at Liverpool has been anything but straightforward since joining the club in the summer of 2022. The 25-year-old has struggled for consistency and has been in and out of Arne Slot's starting XI so far this season.
Nunez dropped to the bench for Liverpool as Luis Diaz led the line against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last weekend. He replaced Diaz in the closing stages of the game as the Reds secured a 6-3 to extend their lead at the top of the table.
Liverpool are now four points above second-placed Chelsea who drew goalless with Everton last time out at Goodison Park. Nunez, who started and scored in the Carabao Cup win against Southampton has only four goals and three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.
Nunez is in his third season at Liverpool but has yet to hit the ground running. He has netted 37 goals in 118 appearances in all competitions for the Reds but his overall game has been inconsistent.
However, the Uruguay international has also shown glimpses of his talent on some occasions. According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool's senior stars are big fans of Nunez and what he brings to the team including forward Mohamed Salah.
Salah is yet to sign a new deal with the club and the report claims that if he does stay, Nunez, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona is expected to continue his career at Anfield. The pair have a strong parnernsip as both complement each other on the field.
Salah recently disclosed that he prefers to play alongside Nunez at Liverpool since Roberto Firmino left the club at the end of the 2022/23 season. The 32-year-old said: "Who do I most like to play with? It was Firmino. Now I feel like I generally like playing with Nunez.
"A lot of people don't like him but I like playing with him. I see Bahaa (the man in the video asking the question) keeps shaking his head not liking [Nunez].
"Nah (laughing), I like playing with him in general. [Nunez is] a player with different skills. Not a lot of people understand his ball."
