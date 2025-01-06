Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones Provides Inspirational Comments After 2-2 Draw v Manchester United
Curtis Jones has reacted after Liverpool and Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday at Anfield. The Reds could not extend their lead further after Arsenal also dropped points at Brighton over the weekend.
READ MORE: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Comments On Trent Alexander-Arnold Recent Poor Performance & Real Madrid Links
Jones, who was making his 16th league appearance of the season had less impact on the game and was subsequently replaced by Diogo Jota in the 61st minute. Arne Slot's side fell behind shortly after half-time through Lisandro Martinez.
However, the Reds fought back to lead with a Cody Gakpo strike and a Mohamed Salah penalty. Amad Diallo netted with 10 minutes remaining to earn a struggling Man United a point.
The draw leaves Liverpool once again six points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand. Jones, speaking in an interview disclosed that he wants to be a 'big part' of the team and score more goals
READ MORE: Liverpool Star Suspended For Premier League Trip To Nottingham Forest
The England international said via Daveockop: "As an attacking midfielder, I want to go and score goals, I want to assist and I want to feel that I'm a big part of the team."
"I want to be a lad that the team rely on as well. I don't just want to be a lad who is in the team just because I'm there and I'll come on the pitch and I'll play a bit or I'll have an average game and stuff."
"I want to be a lad who is scoring goals, assisting goals and I want to be a big, big part of this team."
Arne Slot was an unhappy man after the draw as he saw it as two points dropped. Slot said: “Of course, it feels for us as two points dropped.
“I think many people, what will stay in the head for a long time, will be what happens at the end. And that was a big chance for Maguire, of course.
READ MORE:Manchester United Legend Roy Keane Slams Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Amid Real Madrid Interest
“But what we tend to forget is that two minutes before Virgil had such a big chance as he had to make it 3-2 for us.
“In the end it was a difficult game, a bit similar to the Nottingham Forest game maybe. The playing style of both sides is similar. So defending with a low-block and a lot of bodies, and if they had the ball, not the risk of build-up but play it long.
“Every free-kick they got, they brought it in. It was a bit similar to Forest. It is not always easy to play against that style of football. That’s what showed against Forest and showed again today as well.
“Especially if they have such good quality players that can defend so well. Then it is not easy to play through that low block that they had.”
READ MORE:Arne Slot Post Game Press Conference Manchester United | Everything You Need To Know