Liverpool Defender Set To Return Following League One Disappointment
Wigan Athletic loanee Calvin Ramsay is expected to return back to Liverpool soon and have his League One loan cut short.
The capped Scotsman has failed to make the last nine matchday squads and now looks set to be pushed further out due to the Lactics signing of Josh Robinson at right-back who joins from Arsenal.
This will be very concerning for Arne Slot, with Ramsay joining the Reds in the summer of 2022 and seemingly failing to impress, despite an injury-stricken start. He sent last campaign at Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers in two separate loans.
Ramsay joined Liverpool from Aberdeen for an initial fee of £4.2million, and was dubbed to be the next Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, since the move he has failed to make a single Premier League appearance, although he made a substitute cameo against Napoli at home in the Champions League.
This news arrived on New Year's Day via Jack Lusby.
The club will be hoping his return to Merseyside will spark some past form within the 21-year-old. Training alongside Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley can only be a positive for him.
