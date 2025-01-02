Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Defender Set To Return Following League One Disappointment

He has not been a regular at his loan team

Owen Cummings

Calvin Ramsay playing for Aberdeen vs Celtic
Calvin Ramsay playing for Aberdeen vs Celtic / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Wigan Athletic loanee Calvin Ramsay is expected to return back to Liverpool soon and have his League One loan cut short.

The capped Scotsman has failed to make the last nine matchday squads and now looks set to be pushed further out due to the Lactics signing of Josh Robinson at right-back who joins from Arsenal.

READ MORE: Liverpool & Manchester United Interested In Real Madrid Summer Target

This will be very concerning for Arne Slot, with Ramsay joining the Reds in the summer of 2022 and seemingly failing to impress, despite an injury-stricken start. He sent last campaign at Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers in two separate loans.

Ramsay joined Liverpool from Aberdeen for an initial fee of £4.2million, and was dubbed to be the next Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, since the move he has failed to make a single Premier League appearance, although he made a substitute cameo against Napoli at home in the Champions League.

READ MORE: Barcelona Keeping Tabs On Liverpool Star's Contract Situation Ahead Of Potential Move

This news arrived on New Year's Day via Jack Lusby.

The club will be hoping his return to Merseyside will spark some past form within the 21-year-old. Training alongside Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley can only be a positive for him.

READ MORE: Liverpool Tell Real Madrid Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Not For Sale In January After Rejecting First Offer

Published
Owen Cummings
OWEN CUMMINGS

LFC Transfer Room Football Correspondent. Freelance journalist with experience covering Liverpool FC, having also written for leading music publications

Home/News