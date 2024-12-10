Liverpool Goalkeeper Picks Up Concerning Injury; Set To Undergo Medical Tests
Liverpool’s goalkeeping department looks extremely healthy following the signing of Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia last summer in a deal worth up to £29m. The 24-year-old will spend the rest of the season with the La Liga club before moving to Merseyside for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.
Mamardashvili was one of the standout players at Euro 2024, helping Georgia reach the last 16 of the competition. He featured in all four games for his country as they were knocked out by eventual winners Spain.
He has racked up 114 appearances for Valencia since joining them in 2021. This campaign, he has been ever-present for his side, starting all 14 league games.
Brazil international Alisson Becker remains Arne Slot's first-choice goalkeeper, while Republic of Ireland stopper Caoimhin Kelleher continues to be Alisson's back-up. Third-choice Vitaslav Jaros is highly rated by the Reds as he made his full debut in a 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup.
Alisson has been out for weeks since being forced off in a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in October due to injury but he is in line to make his return on Tuesday evening in the Reds' Champions League clash with Girona.
Slot told his pre-match press conference: “I think it speaks for itself if you can play with Alisson, [who] has been so outstanding for this club for so many years and for the Brazil national team. [It] is definitely nice to have him back and to have him available.
“But if you then look at how his replacement did, it’s not going to be easy to do it even better. So, we expect definitely the same and maybe on margins a bit better."
“But Caoimhin [Kelleher] also did so well that we can say that we have two very good goalkeepers, like our left wingers, that can do the job for us.
“But for so many years, Alisson has been so outstanding for this club that we are expecting and hoping him to do the same in the upcoming weeks and months.”
Alisson has two years remaining on his Anfield contract, however will face new competition from Mamardashvili when he joins the club next summer. Mamardashvili has been key for Valencia but the La Liga club are now sweating on his fitness.
According to El Chiringuito, Mamardashvilihas picked up an injury in the ‘rectus femoris’ of his right leg, a muscle in the thigh area. He will undergo medical tests soon to determine the extent of damage and how long the Georgia international will be out for. He is a doubt ahead of Friday's game against Real Valladolid.
