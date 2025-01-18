Liverpool Offer Three Players In Attempt To Sign Mo Salah Replacement From Spain
With Mohamed Salah's future still uncertain at Liverpool, and now amid new well founded interest from Saudi Arabia for the Egyptian international, the Merseyside club have contingency plans in place. This seems to be coming at little expense spared as the Reds are looking to offer three players for the signature of this 23-year-old Japanese star currently playing in La Liga.
Football365 reports that Arne Slot's side has tabled the services of fellow Japanese international, Wataru Endo, Liverpool newcomer Federico Chiesa, and also 21-year-old English midfielder Harvey Elliott.
Takefusa Kubo has a seven goal contributions in twenty-six appearances, and while that may not seem like ''Salah Replacement'' returns, the underlying numbers show a lot of similarities between the two wingers.
While the comparisons are just paper thin, obviously we are not suggesting that Kubo could become Salah, but if these attributes translated to the Premier League at even 70% of the output, we would have a great replacement if the Egyptian King was to depart from the club in the Summer.
The Spanish side, Real Sociedad, have a £50million buy-out clause placed on the Japanese native, and from previous experience with these clauses with Sociedad in the summer during the Martin Zubimendi transfer saga, it will not be straight-forward.
This would explain the offer of players to 'sweeten' the deal with Sociedad to allow the winger to leave for less than the clause dictates.