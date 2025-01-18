Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Premier League Clash With Brentford
Liverpool make a short trip to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on Brentford in the Premier League, with both teams looking to get back to winning ways.
The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by third-placed Nottingham Forest while the Bees came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against defending champions Manchester City in midweek.
As much as Liverpool have not been at their best in recent weeks, they head into the game as favourites as Brentford themselves have also struggled - picking up just one win from the last six league games matches.
Diogo Jota is a doubt for the game, however, Luis Diaz is expected to be available after missing training on Thursday with a sore throat.
Arne Slot said at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning: “There is no doubt about the fact Jota is an important player for us, but he wasn’t on the training ground yesterday so that means we have to see today where he is.
“So, it is not sure he will be available for tomorrow. We have to wait and see today.
“He felt a little bit when he came in [at the City Ground], a little niggle during the half-hour he came in. He could finish the game, but afterwards he complained a bit about it and that’s why he didn't train yesterday.
“We have to wait and see if he is available today and then, of course, tomorrow.”
On Diaz, Slot added: “I assume he is [fine]. Yesterday he was not allowed [to train] because he had a bit of a sore throat, but I assume he will be training with us today. I still have to hear this, but we are expecting him to train with us today.”
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas,
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Tyler Morton, Dominik Szoboszlai
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota*, Federico Chiesa, Jayden Danns, Rio Ngumoha
- - doubt
