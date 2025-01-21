Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Champions League Clash With Lille
Liverpool switch attention to the Champions League where they take on Lille on Tuesday night. The Reds could set a new club record for most minutes without conceding a goal in Europe if they go the first 36 minutes against the Ligue 1 side without conceding.
Arne Slot's side have been perfect so far in the competition winning all their six games and are sitting at the top of the table with 18 points, three points above second-placed Barcelona.
The Premier League leaders need just a point to qualify for the Champions League round of 16. They head into the game after scoring late at Brentford on Saturday and extending their lead at the summit of the league table to six points after Arsenal drew 2-2 with Aston Villa.
Slot confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Monday that Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez will miss the game as they are both out for "weeks rather than months".
"Maybe Jota [will be back] a bit earlier than Joe. Both of them are expected to be back with us in weeks rather than months," the Dutchman said.
"But I've said many times before that the last stage of rehab is the most difficult one, or the one that sometimes [can] add a few days or not. It's clear that we are expecting them to be back with us in the upcoming weeks.
"It is always difficult to say exactly how long it is. Both of them are not going to be out for months, that's for sure, as long as the rehab goes as planned."
On the game against Lille, Slot added: "It is difficult for me to answer that question because many managers have changed their game plan against us compared to the games they have played before, in the last few months.
"But if I just look at how they’ve played in their last games and what their playing style is, I’m expecting an open game tomorrow because they are pressing every team, if it’s Olympique Marseille or Real Madrid or whatever team they face, they just press them high. They are not afraid to bring the ball out from the back."
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas,
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Tyler Morton, Dominik Szoboszlai
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Jayden Danns
