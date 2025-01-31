Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Premier League Clash With Bournemouth
Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Vitality Stadium to face high-flying Bournemouth for Saturday's showdown. The Reds hold a six-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand at Everton.
Arne Slot's side missed the chance to finish the Champions League's league phase with a 100% record following a 3-2 defeat at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. Slot rested several of his key players for the game which meant nothing having already qualified for the last 16.
Liverpool finished first on the league table after Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, arrive in fine form having produced masterclasses against both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, winning 4-1 and 5-0 on successive weekends. The Cherries are unbeaten in 11 league games as they lie seventh and just one point off the Champions League qualification places.
Liverpool trio Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez were set to train on Friday after recent injury and illness absences ahead of the game, however they may not be immediately available.
Curtis Jones will miss out due to injury.
Speaking ahead of the game, Slot told the media: "It’s a big one and this is probably going to sound strange [but] I knew this already when we played the second half against them in our home game.
"We were 3-0 up at half-time and I was expecting a second half where we could just control the game, have the ball a bit and maybe score the fourth one – but they just kept on going at us for 45 minutes and that showed me the character of the team.
"Since then they have been outstanding. They were before that game also. Because we were 3-0 up at half-time, we didn’t really match the first half, in my opinion, maybe we deserved to be up but not with three goals.
"And afterwards they have beaten so many strong teams and there is a simple reason for that: a lot of quality. Created by Richard [Hughes], of course, our current sporting director who worked there for a few years.
"And he hired a fantastic manager as well. Why is he a fantastic manager? He has a great game plan and his players work incredibly hard. And then in a different way than Arsenal, they are also a threat on set-pieces.
"Where Arsenal nine out of 10 times does the same, they always come up with worked ones that have been very useful for them as well.
"So, in every department a very good and strong team and they deserve to be where they are – maybe they even deserve a bit higher than the position they are at the moment."
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš
Defenders
Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez*, Conor Bradley Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas,
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Tyler Morton, Dominik Szoboszlai
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez*, Federico Chiesa, Jayden Danns, Diogo Jota*
* - Doubt
