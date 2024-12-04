Liverpool Predicted Lineup VS Newcastle United | Premier League
Following their 2-0 victory over the defending Premier League champions, Liverpool and Arne Slot have set them up nicely for the remainder of the season. Getting a lot of hard work early building an eleven-point gap to Manchester City and a nine-point gap to Arsenal.
Slot and the Reds are set to travel to Newcastle for the first of a triple-header away from home, the second game being against Everton, basically a home game, before traveling to Girona in their next round of the UEFA Champions League.
Newcastle enter this game with three wins from their last five games. Big wins over the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, but a tough loss against a poor West Ham side and dropping points again in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, another lower-tier side this season, has left The Magpies in a very 'streaky' run of form. Not to be taken lightly.
Team News
Newcastle United
During the weekend it was feared that Alexander Isak would miss the fixture, coming off early in the Crystal Palace clash, but has been confirmed fit.
Newcastle, however will be without:
Emil Krafth(Broken Collarbone), Jamaal Lascelles(Cruciate Ligament Injury), Sven Botman(Crutial Ligament Injury)
Liverpool
Arne Slot confirmed earlier today the injury updates for this fixture, the Reds will be without:
Alisson Becker(Hamstring Injury), Conor Bradley(Hamstring Injury), Ibrahima Konate(Knee Injury), Kostas Tsimikas(Ankle Injury), Diogo Jota(Rib Injury)
Predicted Teams
Newcastle United - (4-3-3)
Pope, Hall, Burn, Schar, Livramento, Wilcock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Gordon, Isak, Murphy
Liverpool - (4-2-3-1)
GK - Caoimhin Kelleher: With Alisson set to remain out until at least the end of the month, according to Arne Slot, Kelleher will have plenty of time to raise his asking fee for when he decides to depart us in the Summer of 2025. With the Irishman maintaining a clean sheet against the Spanish, German, and English champions, throwing in a couple of amazing saves, and a moral destroying penalty against Real Madrid, it's been a productive few weeks for the so-called 'Number 2'.
LB - Andrew Robertson: 'Big-time players make big-time plays' was the quote of NFL player Kevin Byard. And the last two outings for the Scotsman have been nothing other than vintage performances. We saw the Robbo of old come out to play in the big lights when called upon. Those writing him off earlier in the season due to the mistake against Arsenal and the penalty, dubious or not, against Southampton, seem to have gone very quiet the last week.
CB - Virgil van Dijk: A leader of men, the best defender in the world, and he showed it last week. Haaland had, essentially, nothing all game due to the defensive efforts of Virg. Another test awaits him in St. James' Park, however, with Swede, Alexander Isak awaiting him. We don't foresee this as much of a problem for the Dutchman, with his resume of silencing attackers being longer than most people's Christmas wish lists this year.
CB - Joe Gomez: Deputising for the injured Ibrahima Konate, Gomez has the ability to step into the starting eleven and deliver. It's an invaluable type of player to have, Wataru Endo is another one cut from the same cloth. Gomez will have the job of helping Virgil contain Isak and fellow Scouser, Anthony Gordon.
RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold: Cautious about Trent playing a full game just yet, if he can get to the 65th minute without issue in this game, it's a great bonus. Thankfully we have the likes of Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah who can be placed there, the latter to the surprise of many during the Manchester City game.
CDM - Ryan Gravenberch: Following the two biggest tests of the season, Gravenberch once again comes out on top. If Mohamed Salah was not also in the form of his life, Ryan would be one of the front runners for the Player of the Season award, without question.
CDM - Curtis Jones: With Alexis Mac Allister one yellow card away from a suspension, and Everton, a very chippy physical game at the weekend, you can expect him probably not to start in that game either. Damage control at this point to ensure he does not miss the Tottenham Hospur's game later this month. One could argue it may be as well for him to get his suspension done and out of the way for Everton, however, with the injuries adding up at the moment, it's best not to tempt fate.
CAM - Dominik Szoboszlai: Dom has slowly been growing into the season, creating five chances alone in the Manchester City game, pressing like his life depended on it, and causing havoc to the defensive line of City. I would expect a similar task in this fixture, as neither of the two Newcastle United center-backs are overly comfortable on the ball. The pressure will help massively.
LW - Cody Gakpo: Luis Diaz ran his heart out during the weekend fixture, pressing in the 85th minute like it was still the 5th minute. A warrior effort in that fixture and for reasons of rest and tactics, we can see him being rested for this fixture and deployed in a similar role against Everton rather than Darwin Nunez at the striker position.
ST - Darwin Nunez: Much to the same point as above, Darwin will start this game as the clash with Everton is just asking for trouble from such an emotionally driven player. Last time out in St James' Park, Darwin stunned the Newcastle United faithful as he led a ten-man Liverpool to a 2-1 victory with two world-class goals in the second half. With Diaz being rested and the Everton game on the horizon, I can see Darwin being used for the full game and pressing relentlessly alongside Szoboszlai.
RW - Mohamed Salah: Just scoring and assisting for fun. Salah does not stop. A goal and assist against Manchester City was easy for him. Currently on 24 goal contributions in 20 games. Ridiculous. With the fullbacks that are being deployed against him on the trip to Newcastle, I cannot see Lewis Hall standing up to Salah for any prolonged period.
Key Players
Alexander Isak - 13 Apps, 5 Goals, 2 Assists
With the Swede rumored to be out during the early part of this week, we would have tipped this to Anthony Gordon, however, it was confirmed by Newcastle United Manager, Eddie Howe, earlier today that the striker is fit to face Liverpool. While the numbers are not the most flattering, this is the same striker who grabbed twenty Premier League goals last season alone. If you contain him, the Newcastle attack becomes relatively toothless.
Mohamed Salah - 20 Apps, 13 Goals, 11 Assists
Mohamed Salah has been the tip of the spear for one of the most potent attacks in all of Europe so far this season. Currently on pace to average more than 30 goals and 20 assists in the Premier League alone, he very much is on a Ballon D'or charge. Given the level of fullback he will be facing in this fixture, and Dan Burn being the left-sided center-back. Salah should run riot both creatively and in scoring. Expect a big game from the Egyptian.
Match Details
St. James' Park
19:30 BST Kick-off
Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Wade Smith, Craig Taylor. Fourth official: Anthony Backhouse. VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: James Mainwaring.
Match Prediction
Liverpool have not lost against Newcastle in the Premier League since December 6th, 2015. The last five results all ended in Liverpool's favor in the Premier League with five wins, four goals conceded and eleven goals scored.