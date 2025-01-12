Liverpool Star Hints At Potential January Transfer As Speculation Grows About His Future
Liverpool returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon as they thrashed League Two side Accrington Stanley 4-0 in the FA Cup third round at Anfield. The Reds were winless in their last two games heading into the game.
Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns, and Federico Chiesa were all on the scoresheet as Arne Slot's side progressed to the fourth round of the competition. Slot handed a rare start to some of the fringe players including Chiesa, Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton, and 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha.
Morton has struggled for game time under Slot this season after spending the last two years on loan in the Championship with Hull City and Blackburn Rovers. The academy graduate lasted for 60 minutes before being replaced by James McConnell.
The 22-year-old has racked up just four appearances for the Reds so far this season in all competitions and has hinted he could leave the club during the January transfer window. He was the subject of interest from Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, but a move did not materialise.
Speaking to LFC TV, the England U-21 midfielder disclosed that he will have to ‘be a bit selfish’ when it comes to his future as "it's decision time".
“Definitely, it's been tough for me this season minutes-wise,” Morton said. “I think I've handled it very well. I've kept my head down, given it everything every day.
“I think I do deserve a chance. I got the chance today, hopefully people think I took it. I think I had a good game.
“It was exciting, when you don't get many chances, it's rare, you've got to take them and I think I did today.
“This month is obviously a big month for myself. It's decision time. I think I'm ready to kick on and be a proper professional.
“Definitely, I think I'm ready to kick on now and ready to move up a step. If that's here or if that's somewhere else, football's football.
“I've got to go and be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”
Morton, who broke into the first team under Jurgen Klopp back in the 2021/22 season has made 13 appearances for the club across all competitions.
