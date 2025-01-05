Liverpool Were Offered Manchester United Midfielder Last Summer But Turned Down The Move Due To One Key Reason
According to a report, Liverpool were offered Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte last summer as Arne Slot went in search of a defensive midfielder.
The Uruguayan is expected to line up in midfield for the Red Devils when they take to the field in the Premier League against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
As per Jonathan Northcroft, however, the 23-year-old could have been emerging from the home dressing room after Liverpool were given the opportunity to sign him last summer.
He reports in The Sunday Times that the Anfield hierarchy were offered Ugarte when it became clear he was surplus to requirements at PSG and before his move to Old Trafford.
The football correspondent also confirms that the reason Liverpool did not pursue the deal was because Slot 'wanted a constructive, not destructive' midfielder.
It was Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi who was of interest to Liverpool during the summer, and at one point, they thought that they had agreed a deal for the Spaniard before he appeared to pull out at the last minute.
Whilst that appeared to leave Slot a little short in a key area of the pitch, Ryan Gravenberch has stepped into the role and exceeded expectations, making himself one of the Premier League's best-performing midfielders.
The Dutchman and Ugarte will face each other at Anfield in Sunday afternoon's match when the match kicks off at 4:30 PM GMT.