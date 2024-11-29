'Massive Opportunity' - Cody Gakpo Previews Liverpool vs Manchester City Clash
Liverpool are in fine form heading into Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield and Cody Gakpo is eyeing a win over the defending champions. The Reds are eight points clear at the top of the table after 12 matches played so far.
Victory over Pep Guardiola's side will extend the Reds' lead to 11 points. Man City have failed to win in their last six matches in all competitions - losing five and drawing one. They blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday, becoming the first team in the competition to throw away a three-goal lead after the 75th minute.
Liverpool, on the other hand, have won their last six matches in all competitions, including a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday. Speaking ahead of Sunday's game, Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com: “It is a massive opportunity, I think against a very good team, one of the best teams in Europe actually [who have been] dominating a lot of games in recent years.
“But this is a massive chance for us to show them what we are made of and that’s what we are planning to do. So, hopefully it’s going to be a good game from us again and we end up with a win.”
Gakpo added: “Obviously we are in a good position, you cannot deny that. But I think it’s still early in the season so we are not really looking at the table yet. Obviously we are aware of the situation but we have to keep winning the games to stay on top and also just to win the games.
“That’s what we are training for, working hard for, staying calm for as well, and I think that is also a strength of our team: that we are not really getting dragged away in the situation, but we really are focused on the next game ahead and that will be the case now as well.
“I think that’s a big strength of the group but also of the staff. I think how the manager approaches each game is – I think I said it before – like we didn’t play a game before and we don’t play a game after.
“I think that is very helpful, also because we have a lot of young players as well. So, yeah, I think it is good [and] I think the more experienced players in the team also help us: the players that won already a lot of things, they know how to act in these sort of situations.
“They help us as well and it’s only good for us.”
