Real Sociedad Midfielder Martin Zubimendi Reveals Key Reason Why He Rejected Liverpool In Summer
Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window. The Reds were willing to activate the €60million (£50.1million) release clause written into his contract with the Spanish side.
However, the 25-year-old made a last-minute U-turn on the move and opted to stay with his boyhood club. The Spain international, who has made over 200 first-team appearances for the Basque outfit is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.
He played a key role after helping Spain win Euro 2024 in July. Despite missing out on Zubimendi, Liverpool are poised to reignite their interest in the midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetSelect.co.uk, Fabrizio Romano said: "The midfield also remains an area of interest, with Martin Zubimendi remaining high on Liverpool list after the negotiations last summer collapsed due to player's desire to stay at Real Sociedad. there's no specific "need" for January... but if an opportunity arises, Liverpool will be ready."
Alongside Liverpool, Manchester City were also interested in a move but he chose to stay at Sociedad. Zubimendi has racked up 21 appearances and made three goal contributions for Real Sociedad across all competitions this season.
Zubimendi has revealed why he turned a move to Liverpool in the summer in his recent interview. He told El Diario Vasco: “I went on vacation, and it caught me by surprise. It wasn’t something I had planned.
“I reacted when the situation arose. It was an uncomfortable time for me But I weighed the pros and cons and concluded that the best option was to stay.”
“I don’t believe in “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunities,” adds the Spain midfielder, crucially. “If you’re good and want to achieve something, it will come to you. There’s no need to rush.
“I looked at my personal progression, who I am, and the club’s project,” he says. "I stayed because I knew this season would be important for me in the team, and I still had steps to take.
"It wasn’t that hard of a decision.” There were many reasons for my decision, but I was selfish and thought about what was best for me. And that was staying.”
