Tottenham Could Be Without Two Key Men For Visit Of Liverpool After Fresh Injury Blows
Tottenham Hotspur could be missing two key players when they face Liverpool on Sunday, 22nd December.
Ahead of Christmas in the Premier League, the Reds take on Fulham at Anfield on Saturday before travelling to North London to face Spurs eight days later.
In between, they also have an EFL Cup quarter-final away at Southampton to navigate as they attempt to retain the trophy they won so brilliantly last season.
A trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium always offers up a difficult task, but Ange Postecoglou's team are struggling with inconsistency and find themselves down in 11th place in the table with just 20 points from 15 games.
The Australian's job may have just been made even harder, however, after two of his key defenders picked up injuries in Sunday's capitulation against Chelsea.
Skipper Christian Romero was first to leave the field against the Blues after just 14 minutes with a quad injury, with Micky van de Ven then forced off after half-time with what looks like a recurrence of a hamstring injury.
With Ben Davies also sidelined with a hamstring problem, Postecoglou is left with just Radu Dragusin as his only fit centre-half.
Whilst it is unconfirmed as to how long the pair will face on the sidelines, reports are suggesting that Romero could be out for as much as six weeks and Van de Ven for approximately three.