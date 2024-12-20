Tottenham Could Be Without Nine Players For Premier League Tie Against Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool in a huge Premier League game on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Ange Postecoglou’s side progressed to the Carabao Cup semi-finals – where they will play the Reds in a two-legged tie - after beating Manchester United 4-3 on Thursday night.
Spurs have netted nine goals in their last two matches in all competitions and head into the league encounter in fine form despite not always being fully convinced. Liverpool have, however, picked up just two points from their last two league matches.
Arne Slot's side are now just two points clear of Chelsea with a game in hand. The Dutchman was able to rotate heavily for Wednesday’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over the Saints. With only Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley sidelined, Slot has a strong squad to call upon.
For Tottenham, they could be without nine players for the clash. Rodrigo Bentancur was handed a seven-game ban for using a racial slur against teammate Son Heung-min, with Sunday's match the last of that punishment.
First-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario will be absent after suffering a fractured ankle that required surgery. His replacement Fraser Forster has struggled so far, conceding nine goals in six outings.
Ange Postecoglou will also be without central defensive pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. Both players returned from injury against Chelsea earlier this month but were unable to finish the game after sustaining quad and hamstring problems respectively.
"I think both will be [back] in the new year. Not as significant an injury as last time with Micky but obviously having a setback the medical team is going to make sure he is right to go," Postecoglou confirmed on Wednesday.
Striker Richarlison, full-back Ben Davies, and midfielder Wilson Odobert will all miss out due to hamstring injuries while youngster Mikey Moore has not been part of a matchday squad for the past few weeks due to the adverse effects of a recent virus.
Destiny Udogie featured for only 28 minutes for Spurs in their 5-0 win over Southampton last Sunday. Postecoglou said after the game: "From the other night, Destiny no injury but he is still sore from the game. Not ruling him out but will see how he is with the turnaround."
Yves Bissouma, who served a one-match suspension last weekend for accumulating five yellow cards is set to be available for selection once again.
