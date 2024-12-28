Liverpool FC ON SI

Trent Alexander-Arnold Has Not Told Liverpool He Wants To Join Real Madrid - Report

Marca claimed on Friday that the 26-year-old had informed Liverpool of his decision to join the La Liga giants when his contract ends next summer

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool has taken a fresh twist on Saturday with a report claiming he has not informed Liverpool of his desire to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

On Friday, José Félix Díaz of Marca reported that he had communicated to the hierarchy at Anfield that he would not be extending his contract at Anfield with his intention to sign for Los Blancos.

Speculation has been rife over recent months that the defender was keen to team up with international teammate Jude Bellingham in the Spanish capital, although he has remained in discussions with chiefs at Liverpool throughout over extending his deal at his boyhood club.

The situation now appears to be coming to a head somewhat, with the 26-year-old able to talk to overseas clubs about a pre-contract agreement from the start of January.

Whilst fans have been upset by the report from Marca, according to the Liverpool Echo, nothing is settled, and they understand that Alexander-Arnold has 'not communicated his wishes' to the Merseyside club that he wants to depart for Real Madrid.

Throughout this saga, Liverpool's number 66 has consistently said that he will not allow his future to be played out in public, and he is still yet to make formal comment on his future.

Until such time that he does or there is a communication from Liverpool, no assumptions should be made as to where he will be playing his football next season.

